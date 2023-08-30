Vegas Ziplining And Fly Rides Rise

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Lifestyle Guide Travel Entertainment List - Entertainment Adventures

Vegas ziplining and fly rides attract visitors for Labor Day Weekend and residents searching for a thrill. For those with a sense of adventure, here are the top spots for ziplining and fly rides in Las Vegas to get the blood pumping.

Fly Linq Zipline Las Vegas

Fly LINQ has several lines that allow groups of 10 or fewer to zipline simultaneously over The Linq Promenade. Take in the views and feel the adrenaline rush on the only Las Vegas Strip ziplining attraction. Fly with friends, family and fellow adrenaline enthusiasts.

Flyover Vegas

If dangling 70 feet or more in the air seems too dangerous, Flyover Vegas gives guests an exhilarating experience with the use of virtual reality and augmented reality but much closer to the ground. The perceived distances are significantly further than actual distances due to the nearly 53-foot spherical wraparound screen, gusts of wind and mist, and the flight motion seats that dip, turn and swoop guests through nature destinations. Explore Iceland and the many glaciers, waterfalls, volcanoes and mountains there or the American Wild West with sites like the Grand Canyon, Mount Zion, Mojave Desert, Lake Tahoe and more.

Haley's Comet

Haley's Comet is a roller glider with dual tracks for guests to ride together over Area15. Free-falling meets hang gliding at the wonderland of amusement, art and music. Strap in and hold on for this fun flying experience.

Insanity

The Insanity thrill ride at The Strat is an enormous mechanical arm that extends out 64 feet away from the Skypod edge. 866 feet off of the ground, this ride will most definitely get the fight or flight responses fired up. Riders spin, dangle and hold on for dear life on this extreme thrill ride.

Slotzilla Zipline

The Slotzilla Zipline and Zoomline offer riders an aerial view of Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. The ride launches from a 77-foot platform, cradling guests seated to soar Superman-style.

