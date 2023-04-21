Zendaya Stars In New Louis Vuitton Campaign

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture People Style & Beauty Entertainment

Zendaya fans will be euphoric over her latest role.

The actress was named Louis Vuitton's newest House Ambassador and stars in the luxury fashion house's latest campaign for the Capucines bag.

See More: Zendaya Pays Tribute To Beyoncé At The BET Awards

"In an embodiment of Louis Vuitton's audacious spirit, new House Ambassador Zendaya showcases the iconic Capucines handbag across the idyllic backdrop of the Côte d'Azure, in her first campaign with the Maison." the brand said.

"I remember growing up around LV campaigns ... There was this one that I loved from the early 2000s of Naomi Campbell, and she’s like sprawled out over a trunk. I can still see it. I can see the image in my head and I remember seeing it in magazines as a kid," she told Vogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Last March, the Emmy and Golden Globe-award-winning actress – known for her style – also attended the Louis Vuitton's Womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 collection show in Paris during fashion week.

Zendaya is among the latest House Ambassadors, including BTS' JHope, who was named to the position in February.