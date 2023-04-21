Zendaya Stars In New Louis Vuitton Campaign

"In an embodiment of Louis Vuitton's audacious spirit, new House Ambassador Zendaya showcases the iconic Capucines handbag across the idyllic backdrop of the Côte d'Azure, in her first campaign with the Maison." the brand said.
"I remember growing up around LV campaigns ... There was this one that I loved from the early 2000s of Naomi Campbell, and she’s like sprawled out over a trunk. I can still see it. I can see the image in my head and I remember seeing it in magazines as a kid," she told Vogue.