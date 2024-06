By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture, Celebrity, Entertainment,

The co-chairs of this year's Met Gala have been announced.

Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez will take on the duties with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The 2024 Met Gala celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute's spring exhibit "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code for the evening will be "The Garden of Time." The 2024 event will be held May 6 in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.