Finn Wolfhard, Steve Lacy, Lil Yachty And More Join As Voices Of YSL Beauty's MYSLF Fragrance

YSL Beauty is adding a few more stars to its roster.

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, "Bad Habit" singer Steve Lacy, rapper Lil Yachty, Wednesday heartthrob Hunter Doohan and TIkToker Noah Beck all joined as voices of YSL Beauty's MYSLF fragrance.

“We are thrilled to enhance our connection to today’s American Gen-Z audience with five insightful voices. With Finn, Lil Yachty, Hunter, Steve, and Noah, we celebrate those who are boldly themselves. Dynamic, talented, and unapologetic, it’s an honor to work with them to explore all new masculinity facets.” Emilie Poisson, general manager YSL Beauty US, said.

Here's what each had to say about the campaign

Finn Wolfhard

"Freedom has no rules. No barriers. Nothing stopping me. Myself, no matter what."

Steve Lacy

"Life is too short to worry about what other people think, how they will react. I live in the moment. Myself no matter what."

Lil Yachty

"I am a step apart and a step ahead. Being me, it’s all I know. And it’s gotten me to where I am."

Hunter Doohan

"Exploring all sides of myself is a journey. No rules. No stereotypes."

Noah Beck

"I am confident, resilient, strong. And I can also be vulnerable. That’s who I am."