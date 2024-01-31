Alexander Wang, Coach And More Celebrate The Year Of The Dragon With Lunar New Year Collections

| | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

Alexander Wang

Saturday, Feb. 10, marks the beginning of a new cycle in the lunar calendar, and 2024 is marked as the Year of the Dragon.

This elegant, mythical creature represents good luck, justice, prosperity and strength. It’s such an auspicious sign that some who follow the new year actually plan their births around these years, hoping it leads their child to live a happier and more fortunate life!

You don’t have to be born in a Dragon year to capture some of this creature’s essence, though. Everyone from fashion companies to whiskey makers are getting in on the Year of the Dragon’s good luck, dropping capsule collections and limited releases in honor of the celebratory moment. Here are some of our favorites below.

American fashion designer Alexander Wang taps into his heritage with a Year of the Dragon capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by ‘90s tribal tattoos. Velour and mesh, minidresses and hoodies, bags and heels are all up for grabs in this edge collection that harnesses the power and luck of the Dragon itself.

Royal Salute 21-Year Whiskey

Scottish company Royal Salute brought Chinese-born artist Yunshu Li on board to bring this vibrant and delectable limited run to life. The bottle is covered in culturally rich designs that invoke hope and happiness in the new year, while the spirit within boasts tasting notes of fruit, autumn flowers, hazelnuts and a touch of sherry spice.

Moleskine

One of the most trusted and beloved brands in the world of notebooks, Moleskine offers three artists’ takes on its classic style, including this one from celebrated Chinese artist Zeng Fanzhi. “This year is the Year of the Dragon and also my birth year,” Fanzhi says. “Dragon is a special presence in the 12 zodiacs of Chinese culture. It embodies the beauty of nature though it does not exist in reality. To me, it represents sensitivity, courage and vitality. ‘February 2, Dragon Raises its Head’ reflects my observations and feelings of nature, and also symbolises my faith in the infinite potential of human beings. I wish you all a happy Year of the Dragon.”

Diesel

Creative director Glenn Martens gives those who seek a bit of edge to their look a unisex collection in Diesel’s iconic denim. The ready-to-wear looks are bold in dark browns and deep reds, capturing the Dragon’s palette while maintaining Diesel’s sense of freedom and rebellion. Oversized hoodies, laser-printed patterns, distressed edges, jersey and body-tight mesh are all sure to turn heads.

Penfolds

Drink to your health, happiness and luck with Penfolds' Year of the Dragon cabernet shiraz in celebratory magnum sizing. The 2021 Bin 389 red is referred to as the brand's "baby grange," as it is aged in the same barrels for full fruity, oaky flavor.

Coach

In one of the most elegantly beautiful Year of the Dragon collections on our list, Coach creates an array of goodies, from a Boxed New Year Rogue handbag to a delicate Elliot Watch with dragon motif, to celebrate the auspicious season. The dragon artwork featured across most of the offerings is rosy pink and floating with ethereal mysticism. There's a t-shirt, hoodie, bandana and bucket hat with the emblem, as well as a bold red wristwatch with a gold dragon icon, and a spiral diary.

Roots

All the cool kids (of any age) will want to rock this varsity jacket, a collaboration between Canadian clothing company Roots and Hong Kong-based streetwear brand Clot. This unisex style jacket adds serious cool to any look, with a melton body and leather sleeves decked out in embroidery appliques detailing Chinese dragons, mythical clouds and more.

Burberry

Mix a bit of British culture with your Year of the Dragon celebration and don the threads of Burberry’s smart-looking collection. Cashmere scarfs, cotton tees, basbeball caps, houndsooth sweaters and trousers, satchels, polos and more are brightened in bold reds with all the usual hallmarks of Burberry's classic style.

Get even more fiery dragon energy in your life with Tag Heuer’s Year of the Dragon timepiece or Fabergé’s beautiful dragon jewelry.