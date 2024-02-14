Y2K Fashion: Where To Shop The Look

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

It might be 2024, but we're living in 2001 and you can't take us out of it!

The Y2k era has fashionistas in a chokehold, and all the it-girls and boys are clamoring to get their hands on authentic pieces and millennium-inspired wear. The looks are defined by minimalist silhouettes in futuristic and space-inspired styles and fabrics.

Sexiness is matched with cute babydoll cuts, while streetwear and casual denim looks reign supreme. You're either going all out in satin and fur, or you're lounging in jeans and tiny tees. There is no in-between.

If you’re ready to cop your own retro threads, these OG Y2k designers and inspired newbies alike are ready to outfit you in the absolute best. Don't worry, these sites won't crash your computer—as long as you make sure to update your OS before midnight!

Marc Jacobs Heaven

Marc Jacobs' Heaven line is all about mining the '90s and 2000s for pop cultural inspiration, and you can't go wrong putting a Y2K look together from these street-wear threads. Relaxed graphic shirts and cute baby tees are matched with chunky sweaters, colorful shoulder bags, eye-catching metal accessories and lots of edgy denim. Sometimes Heaven collections are directly inspired by monolithic moments in music, film and TV of that era, so keep your eyes peeled for the latest references.

Juicy Couture

Don’t just go for a look that mines Y2K nostalgia. Get the look that is Y2K! Juicy Couture’s monochrome velour tracksuits were all the rage at the turn of the millennium. Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and all the bad girl greats were spotted by paparazzi wearing these threads down the streets of Los Angeles. Nothing says status like “juicy” across your bum, and the brand that almost went bankrupt in the late 2010s is now back and juicier than ever.

Tommy Hilfiger

Another absolute superstar of the Y2K era was everything Tommy Hilfiger. This American designer personified the era with clean blue denim, preppy collared shirts, logo-centric tops and more. Cop some Tommy Hifliger overalls, branded sports bras, classic white sweaters and jeans for the ultimate preppy Y2K girl look.

Baby Phat

One more for the OGs. Kimora Lee Simmons’ Baby Phat fashion label was a real powerhouse during the Y2K years, and it continues to go strong, producing sexy-yet-adorable tracksuits, puffer jackets, velour suits, corsets, tops, tees, pants, skirts and denim. If you want to cop the hip-hop looks of that era, this is a must-shop site.

MISBHV

If you seek the skin-tight, see-through “Dirty”-era Xtina look, MISBHV is the jam. Shop one-shoulder tops in baby pink, double-layer t-shirts with that oh-so-Y2K multicolored sheer thing going on, as well as suede shoulder bags, monochrome bodysuits, knitwear, head-to-toe denim fits and more.

Retrofete

If you’re going for the shiny, shimmery and wet looks of Y2K, this party-ready brand has everything you need to turn heads. Live you best J. Lo-inspired life in the colorful and perfectly-clinging resort wear, or catch every light in the club with the satin-y, sequined dresses that hug every curve.

Vaporwave 95

If you’re feeling a bit daring and aren’t afraid to make a bold statement, the original designs from Vaporwave 95 are the stuff of Y2K dreams. Taking its cues from the ideallic early days of the Internet, the vaporwave style is bright, vibrant and dripping with nostalgia. Grab yourself an all-over print bomber jacket or head-turning joggers. There are lots of wide leg pants and col high top sneakers decked out in prints that reference old tech and classic anime vibes. Thirsty? Have some Arizona Iced Tees.

