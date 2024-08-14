Wynn Las Vegas To Bring Texas To The Strip With Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse Pop-Up

Food & Drink, Feature,

It’s not every day that you can feel like you’re in the world of Yellowstone, immersed in grand ranch living, but a pop-up coming to Wynn Las Vegas might bring you one step closer.

Starting Sept. 16, Four Sixes Ranch will pop up as a steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas. It will take over Tableau from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Showcasing the greatness of one of Texas’ most legendary ranches, the Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse promises bold flavors and authentic preparations native to The Lone Star State. Its menu will prioritize prime steaks and cuts right from the ranch, which will be complemented by a lineup of classic American cocktails and desserts.

Furthermore, the pop-up is helmed in partnership with ranch owner and visual storyteller Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923.

“Dedicated to honoring authentic cuisine, the menu highlights time-honored recipes on the ranch, elevated to an art form by chef David Middleton,” Sheridan said. “The passions in my life are telling stories and food and with each plate served at Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, chef David and I get to do both.”

Menu highlights include tableside beef tartare; a caviar tower served with potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, country-fried chicken tenders, chive crema, deviled quail eggs, lemon zest, parsley and bacon bits; a wagyu 40-ounce tomahawk steak carved tableside; a signature cut 6666-branded, 28-ounce cowboy steak and Tumbleweed Banana Pudding. Fine beef with a dash of decadence, the cuisine is equal parts Texas and Las Vegas.

Meanwhile for the bar program, Wynn’s master mixologist, Mariena Mercer Boarini, crafted specialty beverages that embrace the spirit of Texas. The smoked tableside Campfire Old Fashioned pairs Buffalo Trace Bourbon with charred sweet corn and Merchant’s Exchange orange bitters, while Wide Open Spaces shakes up Don Julio Blanco Tequila, lime, housemade watermelon soda and cilantro-spiced salt.

“Our longstanding partnership with Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser brings another one-of-a-kind experience exclusive to Wynn Las Vegas, Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse,” said Brian Gullbrants, COO of North America, Wynn Resorts. “This distinctive, limited-time pop-up puts an emphasis on Western authenticity paired with an unforgettable dinner and cocktail menu.”

Reservations are now open.

Wynn Las Vegas is located at 3131 Las Vegas Blvd 89109.