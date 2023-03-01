By: Sophie Robinson By: Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink Travel Awards

Camels at Wynn Macau entrance

The famously luxurious Wynn Resorts maintain their acclaimed status on the 2023 list from Forbes Travel Guide. Wynn Resorts holds more five-star awards than any other hotel company globally, with Wynn Las Vegas boasting an impressive seven awards for its lavish resort amenities.

See Also: Las Vegas Wynn Nightlife On How Tyga's Residency Changes The Tide For Dayclub And Nightclub Entertainment

“To be recognized on a global scale for our five-star service is a significant accomplishment, and a testament to the culture of excellence we’ve curated,” says Chief Operating Officer of North American Wynn Resorts, Brian Gullbrants. Wynn Resorts are spread out with locations throughout North America and China.

Gullbrants continues, “We’re extremely proud of our 27,000 employees across North America and China who are committed to providing unparalleled service and creating unforgettable experiences for guests every day.” This year, Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Palace, Wynn Boston Harbor and Wynn Macau were selected as travel-worthy destinations for this year’s vacation bucket list.

Atrium at Wynn Encore Las Vegas

The Wynn Las Vegas continuously boasts a spot on the entrusted Forbes Travel Guide and has an established reputation as an epicenter of opulence. Wynn has been allotted 24 five-star awards from Forbes for 2023. Wynn Las Vegas offers a restorative escape from the action of the surrounding Strip with a plethora of services and facilities.

See Also: The Ultimate Las Vegas Neighborhood Guide

The gardens, lagoons and waterfalls that surround the property as well as the walls adorned with fine art displays make Wynn Las Vegas a picturesque retreat. Included among 2023’s noted five-star awardees are the spa at Wynn, the spa at Encore and Wing Lei Chinese restaurant. The Encore and Wynn Las Vegas include 21 dining experiences, two spas, 11 bars, two nightclubs, two theaters, a beach club, a golf club, luxury shopping and the casino.

Wynn Encore exterior gardens, waterfalls and pond features

Guests can take their pick between global cuisine offerings of Italian, Japanese, fresh seafood, modern American, Thai, Korean and specialty cocktails throughout. Dining options include lakeside SW Steakhouse and five-star sushi spot Mizumi. The noted Wing Lei sports a Michelin star with a diversely curated menu from Chef Ming Yu within a grand dining room. Visitors can also join the culinary action through the master class experiences.

Wing Lei dining room

The two spas on site offer exotic tranquility while designer brands such as Off White, Louis Vuitton and Balmain are to be explored in the esplanade. Wynn Las Vegas does not fall short in the entertainment realm, currently featuring the newest show “Awakening.”

Wynn Resorts are the complete package with something for everyone. The luxurious grandeur and restorative nature of each destination earns the resort collection high rankings.