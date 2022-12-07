By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Style & Beauty giftguide Holiday Style Holiday Gift Guide fashion Shop Apple News web-og

Fendi boutique at Wynn Las Vegas storefront and window display

Wynn Las Vegas and Fendi offer luxury shopping with 1,645 square feet of ready-to-wear men's and women's collections, handbags and additional accessories. A stainless-steel wall showcases a futuristic interpretation of the Astuccio fur. The characteristic dualism and codes of the maison persist through the interior design with stainless steel cabinetry and champagne metal accents.

Style, culture and Italian tradition collide to create stylish wardrobe additions with the long-standing luxury fashion brand. Las Vegas is the land of designer brands and Fendi is here to meet the demand of locals and visitors for high quality fashion goods.

Fendi handbags, shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear clothing items on display

The selection of the many differing designs of the baguette handbag line shows the variety and creativity the brand creates while maintaining Fendi codes and style. Honor Italian craftsmanship with the baguette bag as reinterpreted by local artisans for limited edition designs. Peruse the peek-a-boo collection of handbags and catch what Fendi is offering this season in fashion for ready-to-wear.

Men's and women's ready-to-wear retail area

Dresses, skirts, shirts, coats and other clothing items hang on racks, perch on shelves and rest on tables for shoppers to consider. Step up your style with Fendi's newest luxury fashion offerings.

Accessories retail area

Accessories including hats, sunglasses, scarves, bags and belts line the display shelves. With the holiday season approaching, now is a great time to visit the Fendi boutique for the perfect gifts to give your loved ones this year at the Fendi boutique inside of Wynn Las Vegas. Discover fashion finds to complete your outfit for Christmas parties, Hanukkah gatherings and other season festivities.

New year, new you means new threads too. Shop the Wynn Las Vegas Fendi boutique or one of the other three locations at Caesars Palace, Bellagio Las Vegas and The Shops at Crystals. Season's Greetings!