Why Wynn's Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance is a Must-Attend Event in 2023

After relocating to the beautiful Wynn Las Vegas, the third Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance stands as its best year yet. Here’s why attending in 2023 is a must for seasoned car lovers and auto rookies alike.

With Formula 1 lighting up the Las Vegas Strip Nov. 16 to 18, 2023 for the inaugural F1 Vegas Grand Prix, auto enthusiasts around the country—and world—have had all eyes on Sin City. Adding to that cache is the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance at Wynn Las Vegas. For its first two years—2019 and 2021—the event was held at the Dragon Ridge Country Club and Las Vegas Ballpark, respectively. But to up the luxury factor, drawing the most elite crowd of car enthusiasts, the event was relocated to Wynn Las Vegas’ verdant Wynn Golf Club, the only golf course on the Strip.

A 2015 Ferrari 458 and other models from the Italian brand at the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance at Wynn Las Vegas

Held Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30, the third installment stands as its best showing yet, uniting car collectors from around the world in a setting that only the Forbes Five-Star property can offer. (Wynn is no stranger to luxury vehicles—the resort boasts the largest fleet of Rolls-Royces at any hotel in the United States, clocking in at close to 15 Phantoms, Ghosts and Cullinans.) While dates have yet to be confirmed for 2023, Wynn insiders reveal they’re aiming to capitalize on the draw of Formula 1 and will likely hold the three-day affair within a week of the Vegas Grand Prix. As for what to expect, here’s a look at all the extravagance that went down this year.

On Friday, a pre-exhibition black-tie gala was held at XS at Encore, where The Nethercutt Collection, The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, Ferrari’s Monica Zanetti and the late Carroll Shelby were honored with Helene Awards. Zanetti’s recognition as one of the first females to work on the production line for the famed Italian automaker was timed to the beloved Ferrari F40’s 35th anniversary. On Saturday, that red-hot ride joined 230 automobiles that spanned the decades for the stunning main event.



Announcer Ed Lucas, known as the "Voice of the Concours," and Grand Marshal Jay Leno kicked off the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance at Wynn Las Vegas.

From revved-up Bugattis, McLarens and Lamborghinis to classic Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Duesenbergs, the astounding display teamed modern hypercars with antique models. While the selection of vehicles matched the high bar that Concours sets for its myriad shows, Wynn’s sprawling fairway allowed guests to enjoy 360-degree vantage points without the obstacle of ropes or tight spaces, a distinction from its counterparts in Pebble Beach and Amelia Island. Owners joined fans in enjoying the rides both inside and out, showcasing the incredible craftsmanship of the engines, bespoke stitching and other well-appointed details. Avid car collector Jay Leno of The Tonight Show fame served as the weekend’s grand marshal and rolled into the event in his own 1968 Ford Bronco. The SUV was gifted to Leno upon his departure from The Tonight Show in 2009 as a fixer-upper by fellow comedian Craig Ferguson, and now boasts a sleek navy paint job and a custom 800-horsepower Shelby engine. In addition to viewing more than 200 cars, guests who purchased VIP packages gained access to complimentary food and drink stations, adding to the day’s delight.



"This weekend's Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance surpassed expectations and featured some incredible moments and automobiles," said Brian Gullbrants, president of Wynn Las Vegas. "Saturday's exhibition ended with the awarding of two Best of Show winners that match the excellence and distinction of Wynn Las Vegas in every way. We're privileged to have showcased them, and all others present."

A 1933 Duesenberg 20 Grand, presented by The Nethercutt Collection (left), and a 1951 Delahaye 235, presented by Peter and Merle Mullin of the Mullin Museum

Those winners included a 1933 Duesenberg 20 Grand, presented by The Nethercutt Collection, which took home the title of Best of Show Pre-War. The 1933 model SJ Arlington Torpedo Sedan earned its name due to its asking price in the early 1930s—an icy $20,000—a time when most vehicles cost $600 to $800. The Best of Show Post-War award went to a 1951 Delahaye 235, presented by Peter and Merle Mullin of the Mullin Museum. The coveted sports car was the fifth of 84 models produced by French manufacturer Delahaye between 1951 and 1954. "We are honored to receive the Best of Show Award from the Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance," noted Mullin Automotive Museum founder Peter Mullin. "Las Vegas has quickly become a standout event for automotive enthusiasts, and we're thrilled to be recognized by some of the world's most passionate collectors.”

A view of the Tour d'Elegance motorcade cruising down the Las Vegas Strip

The weekend culminated in a truly one-of-a-kind experience that only Wynn could offer—the Tour d’Elegance, a police-escorted parade down the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday morning, led by Leno and his Bronco. Dozens of vehicles, both vintage and new, roared down Las Vegas Boulevard, drawing fans to snap photos and videos of the one-of-a-kind rides. To participate in next year’s fun, visit lasvegasconcours.com. Va-va-vroom!