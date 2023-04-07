Sophie Robinson Sophie Robinson | | Magazine People Events Celebrity Television Movies Entertainment

Las Vegas offers an abundance of exciting entertainment and nightlife opportunities from today’s hottest acts and performers. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas premiers famous comedian and actress Heather McMahan’s exclusive one-night-only show on August 19th.

The unfiltered comedian and host entices seas of laughter with Heather McMahan: The Comeback Tour. Beloved for her storytelling abilities and hilariously messy adventures through life, McMahan knows how to entertain. Sharing her opinions on marriage and post-wedding life among other topics, McMahan maintains a southern flair and sharp tongue through her sold-out shows around the country.

With a relatable self-deprecating humor influenced by the likes of Joan Rivers and Conan O'brien, McMahan is one to watch. The comedian has launched into popularity through her top 10 iTunes podcast Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan, performance on Netflix’s Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live and star role in the Netflix film Love Hard, alongside Nina Dobrev and other star-studded cast mates. McMahan is also in the works with NBC for her comedy series I Can’t Right Now whilst being named on Variety’s Comedy Impact Report, which recognizes the most noteworthy comedians working within the entertainment industries.

Encore Theater at the luxurious Wynn Las Vegas has brought audiences show-stopping performances ranging from musical acts including Justin Beiber, Lionel Richie, Brad Paisley, Jack Johnson and Diana Ross to comedians such as Ali Wong and Chris Tucker. Other upcoming shows hitting the Encore stage include John Mulaney, Pixies and Theo Von. Encore Theater was awarded a spot on Billboard’s top 10 grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity in 2022, proving a fruitful partnership between live entertainment powerhouse AEG Presents and Wynn Las Vegas.

Wynn Las Vegas is an epicenter of luxury located on The Strip with a myriad of exuberant amenities. Wynn Las Vegas boasts an impressive seven Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards this year for its lavish resort offerings. The full package retreat offers 21 decadent dining experiences including the Michelin-starred Wing Lei restaurant, opulent accommodations with city skyline views, rejuvenating five-star spas, nightclubs, grand pool deck oasis, casino gaming and designer fashion shopping. Wynn Resorts exalts the grandeur feel of Las Vegas to create an all-around memorable experience.