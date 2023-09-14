Wynn Las Vegas Art Of The Wild Lineup And Details

Art of the Wild at Encore Beach Club inside Wynn Las Vegas
Wynn Las Vegas hosts the day-to-night Art of the Wild festival from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8. Wynn Nightlife offers guests an immersive experience with the three-day event at Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub venues. Back for its eighth installation, with its original debut dating back to 2018, Art of the Wild has gained popularity by working with curators and music artists worldwide to create memorable music and art multi-dimensional experiences for guests.
Features creators include Rumors, Animale and Ants this year, and a few artists return to contribute to the talent at the event, like Black Coffee, Carl Cox, Rufus du Sol and more. First-time performers and artists for Art of the Wild this year include Fergie, Anderson .Paak/DJ Pee .Wee, Francis Mercier, along with several other acts. Secure Art of the Wild passes at www.wynnnightlife.com.
Art of the Wild at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas