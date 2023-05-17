By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine People Events Television Entertainment Music

Ali Wong returns to Las Vegas for additional stand-up dates at Encore Theater of Wynn Las Vegas on September 29 and 30. Following Ali Wong's four-show sell-out in April, the cut-and-dry comedian tells how it is at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for Ali Wong: Live, an event by AEG Presents. Wong's Encore Theater debut in February 2019 began the pattern of the eight-show sell-out, and she has continued to pick up speed since.

The actress, writer, comedian and producer is known for her television comedy specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife and Don Wong or for her lead role in the film Always Be My Maybe. Most recently, Netflix hit, Beef, in which Wong stars opposite Steven Yeun, premiered on April 6 with positive reviews.

The story of the new series follows Wong's character after a road rage incident, leading her and her costar to extreme lengths to seek revenge for a seemingly futile happening. The writing is clever, the acting is seamless, and the humor is just as dry and gut-wrenching as the exact brutal honesty that gained Wong such success in the stand-up comedy realm.

When watching Wong live or on-screen, manners are out the door, along with consideration for the feelings of others. The material is so transparent it captivates audiences worldwide.

Wong channels the attitude of an old grandma or grandpa that says off-the-wall remarks but is given grace due to incoherence and old age. The plot twist is that Wong is young, thriving and perfectly coherent but has an uninhibited style of humor that pushes the boundaries and leaves audience members thinking, "Did she really just say that!" Yes, she did.

Somehow the star channels a reckless yet poised demeanor, and the juxtaposition is so entertaining. Watch season 1 of Beef on Netflix and catch Wong in-person on-stage at Encore Theater in back-to-back showings of Ali Wong: Live at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30. Tickets are open for sale on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. PST.