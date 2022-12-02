Here's What Wynn's $1 Million Formula 1 Package Offers

Allison Mitchell Allison Mitchell | | Culture Lifestyle Events The Latest Travel Entertainment Travel & Recreation Apple News

Get ready to roll in November 2023 with Wynn Las Vegas' Official Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Million Dollar All-Access Experience.

It's off to the races Nov. 16 to 18, 2023 for the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. To help you experience the race in true luxury style, founding partner Wynn Las Vegas has teamed up with F1 to created the Official Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Million Dollar All-Access Experience. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity affords each lucky buyer an unmatched F1 offering to the tune of $1 million. Your premium package invites your group of six guests to enjoy coveted VIP spots along the track, including access to the ultra-exclusive Wynn Grid Club within the Paddock Club, plus entry to Wynn Las Vegas’ hot-ticket events throughout the weekend.

If that has your engine revved, Wynn is ready to kick things into overdrive with even more fabulous fun. Your group of six will stay well-rested over the course of four nights in a two-story, three-bedroom duplex at Encore—that includes 24-hour butler service and daily breakfast; a welcome gift featuring a Jeroboam of Dom Pérignon and caviar; a curated dinner paired with Dom Pérignon Champagne by executive chef Joshua Smith at Delilah; tickets to Wynn’s new show Awakening; plus, complimentary spa treatments and a round of golf at Wynn Golf Club for each person in your group. Luxury transportation to and from the airport—and The Paddock—and a lifetime membership to Wynn’s Private Access program ensures a weekend to remember for years to come. Make even more memories that month by viewing the world's most luxurious automobiles at the annual Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance at Wynn Las Vegas, slated to return in mid-November 2023.

While packages for the Million Dollar All-Access Experience are limited—book now!—F1 and Wynn Las Vegas have also made this an investment you’ll feel good about, with $100,000 of each purchase going toward local philanthropic efforts. Go ahead, splurge a little.