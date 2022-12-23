Celebrity Cruises Just Launched The First Ship In The Metaverse

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Art Entertainment

Celebrity Cruises®, known for next-generation ships at the intersection of architecture, technology, and design, is sailing into the future with the introduction of the 'Wonderverse,' a new virtual experience launching the first ship in the Metaverse.

A first in the industry, travelers will have the chance to see "before they sail," exploring a hyper-realistic, digital recreation of aspects of Celebrity's newest ship in the transformational Edge® Series, Celebrity Beyond. The virtual experience is complete with the ship's art and inspiring spaces, entertaining signature moments like Celebrity's famous Martini Bar Flair Show, and the ability to visit top destinations that Celebrity sails to, including Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

In addition, as digital avatars, guests can meet and chat with the line's key leaders, including President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the inspirational Captain Kate McCue –the first, and still only, American female captain of a major cruise ship– and Nate Berkus, Celebrity's Edge® Series Travel Ambassador and designer of the Sunset Bar on Celebrity Beyond.

Celebrity's Wonderverse, created in collaboration with virtual event platform architects Surreal Events, also features mini-games and activities, entertainment, easter eggs, and much more, all hosted on the web by clicking here.

The experience is live in time for the holidays when people are thinking about where they want to go in the new year and spending time with family and friends exploring destinations and planning their trips.

"Celebrity Beyond is the newest, most luxurious and most innovative ship in our fleet and I can't think of a better ship to showcase its state-of-the-art design than in our state-of-the-art Wonderverse," said Lutoff-Perlo. "Celebrity has always been at the forefront of consumer desires, literally creating resorts at sea with the design of our ships and the onboard experiences offered; and now we're bringing this to life in new ways to inspire and connect with travelers."

Consumers will move from space to space, enjoying immersive, interactive content throughout as they learn more about the ship and the destinations available on Celebrity Cruises, including:

The Magic Carpet®, which soars cantilevered above the sea with uninterrupted vistas for enjoying virtual cocktails or dinner, is considered one of the most unique design innovations ever for a cruise ship. The first space users will encounter also serves as a meeting space, providing a dynamic way for users to interact virtually.

The majestic Grand Plaza, the social epicenter of Celebrity Beyond, serves as a social-first lounge where passengers can connect, listen to music, enjoy Celebrity's iconic Martini Bar Flair Show, and chat with Celebrity's President and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

The Resort Deck, which includes a Rooftop Garden, the ship's Main Pool, unique cantilevered float pools, and sunken seating, allows guests to interact with Captain Kate and Nate Berkus, who displays the brand's 2024-2025 season offerings. Visitors can also unwind in lounge chairs or swim in the pool.

The Sunset Bar, designed by Nate Berkus, where Berkus shares his personal travel experiences reflected in the internationally-inspired ambiance at the multi-level, multi-terraced outdoor space while visitors enjoy one of the most talked-about spaces on any cruise ship.

The adventure begins with a user-controlled tender game that leads to the iconic Magic Carpet, where participants can create their personalized avatars. Participants will then be taken to the Resort Deck, where they will be greeted personally by Captain Kate, who will be on hand to answer questions and will be able to explore the ship from there.

Visitors can also visit the Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier in Alaska, the whitewashed beauty of Santorini, Greece, the bright lights of Japan's capital city of Tokyo and the awe-inspiring Mt. Fuji, and the white sand beaches and clear Caribbean turquoise waters of St. Lucia, all before reuniting with Nate Berkus at the Sunset Bar, where they'll have the opportunity to ask him questions. Guests can easily access a portal for immediate bookings as part of the experience.

Celebrity Beyond, a next-generation ship, goes beyond what was previously thought possible for a cruise ship, providing guests with endless opportunities to disconnect from every day while connecting with the wonders of the world around them.

Celebrity Beyond shatters every preconceived notion of the cruising experience, representing the epitome of a relaxed luxury resort at sea, with inspirational design from the world's leading architects and interior designers, fine dining experiences from Michelin-starred chefs, world-renowned wellness partners, exquisite art, cutting-edge entertainment, and luxury brand retailers, as well as Celebrity's uniquely intuitive service.

"We've revolutionized cruise ship design and now we're revolutionizing where cruise ships are experienced," said Celebrity Cruises' Chief Marketing Officer Michael Scheiner. "The Wonderverse allows us to unlock and bring to life the richness and fullness of the Celebrity experience in really exciting ways we can't do through traditional marketing and advertising vehicles. We believe this has opportunities to expand even further, creating experiences our consumers are looking for."

For more information on all Celebrity Beyond sailings, click here. To learn more about Celebrity Cruises, visit the website.