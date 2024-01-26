6 Women's Watches That Tell A Colorful Story

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede By: Faye Power Vande Vrede | | Watches & Jewelry

Ring in the new year with a new hue thanks to these tasteful timepieces that pack a punch of color.

Longines

Mini DolceVita with a stainless steel case on an alligator strap with buckle, longines.com, shop here.

Harry Winston

Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42 mm watch, harrywinston.com, shop here.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Rendez-Vous Dazzling Night & Day watch, jaeger-lecoultre.com, shop here.

Piaget

Limelight Gala watch, piaget.com, shop here.

Tiffany & Co

Union Square watch in 18K rose gold with diamonds on a Tiffany blue alligator strap, tiffany.com, shop here.

Patek Philippe

Rose gold Calatrava watch, patek.com, shop here.