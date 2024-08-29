Culture, People, Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, People Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Style, style and beauty, Featured, Celebrity, Style & Beauty, fashion, Awards, Women of Influence Latest, Community, Creators, Apple News, City Life,

For these Las Vegas locals, fashion isn’t just a hobby—it’s a lifestyle.

PHOTO BY ASHLEY BARRETT



SUMMER SOFFER

Assistant vice president of retail, Fontainebleau Development, fbdev.com

For Summer Soffer, fashion isn’t just pleasure, it’s business. As the assistant vice president of retail for Fontainebleau Development, Soffer collaborates with her team to curate an upscale selection of stores for consumers. Thus far, she’s helped open eight shops at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, including Missoni and Giuseppe Zanotti. “My colleagues and I have the incredible opportunity to create these concepts from the ground up,” shares Soffer. Later this year, Alaïa will join the Fontainebleau Las Vegas retail collection, and Soffer has some big plans of her own. “Looking ahead, I aim to someday launch my own line,” she reveals. Here, Soffer sounds off on her personal style.

WAKE-UP TIME: Between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

FASHION PHILOSOPHY: Accessories are key; they can transform a look dramatically.

FIRST FASHION MEMORY: Helping my close family member, Elle Macpherson, choose a Tory Burch dress on the set of Britain’s Next Top Model, which sparked my love for fashion

MY AESTHETIC: Cool, chic and classic

STYLE CRUSHES: Olivia Culpo and Elsa Hosk

MY MOST CHERISHED ACCESSORY: My watch from my dad for college graduation; I value accessories with sentimental meaning.

MY UNIFORM: Low-rise wide-leg black trousers with a tank top and an open button-up shirt

IT BAG: Any bag from Bottega Veneta

IT SHOE: Alaïa ballerina flats

BEAUTY STAPLE: U Beauty Super Hydrator face cream

PHILANTHROPY: Any humane society—my love for animals drives my support.

CURRENT OBSESSION: Matching sets; I love a monochromatic look.

ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE: An Hermès Kelly or Birkin

DESIGNERS TO DIE FOR: Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Missoni, Saint Laurent and The Attico

YOU CAN NEVER HAVE ENOUGH: Shoes

SIGNATURE SCENT: Louis Vuitton Attrape-Rêves

BEST ADVICE: Invest in timeless pieces.

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE: “Summer Nights” from Grease

ZODIAC SIGN: Taurus

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Sushi

SIGNATURE SIP: A skinny margarita

BEDSIDE READING: The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz—the best life lesson book

BEDTIME: 10 p.m.

PHOTO BY MHER PETROSSIAN



DR. TATI PILOSYAN

Aesthetic dentist and founder, Las Vegas Aesthetic Dentistry, lasvegasaestheticdentistry.com

Dr. Tati Pilosyan is in the business of making others smile—as an aesthetic dentist, that is. In March, she opened Las Vegas Aesthetic Dentistry in Henderson, a boutique practice focused on facially driven aesthetic dentistry and smile makeovers. “I am excited to practice dentistry the way I always envisioned and help change the stigma around going to the dentist by elevating the patient experience,” says Dr. Pilosyan, who received degrees at the University of Southern California and post-doctoral training at New York University. “We will soon be launching our own program to help underserved patients get the dental care that they need, a cause close to my heart.” Currently, she’s partnered with Give Back a Smile to restore smiles for domestic and sexual violence victims. Here, she shares her smile-worthy style.

WAKE-UP TIME: 5 a.m.

FASHION PHILOSOPHY: Forget the trends and stay true to your personal style.

FIRST FASHION MEMORY: I was always mesmerized by Lucille Ball’s sense of style on I Love Lucy.

MY AESTHETIC: Elegant, timeless, feminine and structured

STYLE CRUSHES: Morgan Stewart and Laura Blair

MY MOST CHERISHED ACCESSORY: My smile, obviously!

MY UNIFORM: Jeans or trousers with a T-shirt or bodysuit, a great blazer and pointy-toe pumps

IT BAG: Hermés Kelly

IT SHOE: A classic pointy-toe pump by Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik or Aquazzura

BEAUTY STAPLES: SkinMedica Retinol Complex 5.0, Plastic Surgery Vegas’ coffee-infused Eye Rescue serum and Dose of Colors liquid matte lipstick in Truffle

PHILANTHROPY: Give Back a Smile

CURRENT OBSESSION: Comfortable and chic dresses

ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE: A classic yet sexy Tom Ford or Chanel suit

DESIGNERS TO DIE FOR: Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Chanel, Hermés, Dior, Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera

YOU CAN NEVER HAVE ENOUGH: Manolo Blahnik or Aquazzura pumps, Christian Louboutin strappy sandals, Saint Laurent mules or Tom Ford suits

SIGNATURE SCENT: The Noir 29 by Le Labo BEST ADVICE: If it’s not going to matter in five years, don’t spend more than five minutes thinking about it.

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE: “La Bohème” by Charles Aznavour

ZODIAC SIGN: Leo

SIGNATURE SIP: An espresso martini from Delilah

BEDTIME: 9:30 p.m.

PHOTO BY TOBY ACUNA



MONIKA NICOLLI

Entrepreneur, hair and makeup artist, and partner, The Guest House, welcometgh.com

Las Vegas local Monika Nicolli spent years glamming the stars as a hair and makeup artist—from Diplo to the late Virgil Abloh. Now, her entrepreneurial spirit has led her to open The Guest House in Town Square, a new restaurant. “I’m thrilled to have a place off-the-Strip where I can entertain friends and enjoy dinners, and I look forward to launching a Saturday brunch,” says Nicolli. Her most beloved role in life, though, is mom and wife, sharing two daughters with her husband, Ronn Nicolli, CMO of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We view our love and life as a partnership,” says the sartorialist. “We support each other and continue to grow together.

WAKE-UP TIME: 6:30 a.m.

FASHION PHILOSOPHY: I wear the clothes, the clothes don’t wear me. Exude self-confidence.

FIRST FASHION MEMORY: Flipping through pages of fashion catalogs at my teta’s (“aunt” in Lithuanian) house. The rule was to choose one outfit from each page.

MY AESTHETIC: Minimalist, sophisticated and polished

STYLE CRUSH: Hailey Bieber and Camila Coelho

MY MOST CHERISHED ACCESSORY: My jewelry collection

MY UNIFORM: My daily go-tos are Joah Brown and Alo.

IT BAG: A Louis Vuitton crossbody bag

IT SHOE: Saint Laurent

BEAUTY STAPLE: Westman Atelier highlighter

PHILANTHROPY: Children are our future. Education and the arts are causes that are very important to me. I love the Discovery Children’s Museum, which my husband sits on the board for.

CURRENT OBSESSION: Westman Atelier foundation

ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE: Shoes and bags

DESIGNER TO DIE FOR: Dion Lee

YOU CAN NEVER HAVE ENOUGH: Clothes

SIGNATURE SCENT: Santal 33 by Le Labo

BEST ADVICE: Accessories elevate a look.

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE:“Act” by Indie Tribe

ZODIAC SIGN: Leo

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Meráki Greek Grill’s signature bowl with falafel

SIGNATURE SIP: The Green Gold cocktail with reposado tequila from Fuhu at Resorts World Las Vegas

BEDSIDE READING: Raising Mentally Strong Kids by Dr. Daniel G. Amen and Charles Fay

BEDTIME: 10:30 p.m.

PHOTO BY DANIEL RAMOS, @SPIRIBOLT



SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN

President, Las Vegas Raiders, raiders.com

It’s game time year-round for Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders. In the summer of 2022, she joined the football team, making her the first Black female president in the NFL’s history. Previously the chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the Las Vegas native has had an illustrious career that always sees her stepping out in style. “I’m incredibly excited for the 2024 football season!” she beams. “It’s the Raiders’ 65th anniversary season and our first under head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco.” Here, she reveals her fashion playbook.

WAKE-UP TIME: 6 a.m.

FASHION PHILOSOPHY: Classic or bust! I enjoy pieces that are timeless and work well with a variety of other clothing and accessories.

FIRST FASHION MEMORY: Someone commented on my mom’s Louis Vuitton bag at the grocery store. I knew by the way the compliment was given that it was special and something I wanted for myself.

MY AESTHETIC: Classic and feminine with an edge

STYLE CRUSHES: Queen Rania of Jordan and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

MY MOST CHERISHED ACCESSORY: My 20th wedding anniversary rings

MY UNIFORM: A black blazer and black pants with silver accessories and heels or sneakers. I don’t wear flats.

IT BAG: My Louis Vuitton Baia PM bag

IT SHOE: My Valentino Garavani Roman stud zip combat booties

BEAUTY STAPLE: Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss in Caramel

PHILANTHROPY: The Raiders Foundation

ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE: Chanel Classic 11.12 handbag

DESIGNERS TO DIE FOR: Christian Dior, Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani

YOU CAN NEVER HAVE ENOUGH: Black leather clothing

SIGNATURE SCENT: Louis Vuitton Étoile Filante

BEST ADVICE: Self-doubt can be your own worst enemy.

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE:“Shining (featuring Beyoncé & Jay-Z)” by DJ Khaled

ZODIAC SIGN: Aries

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Bulgogi with white rice, seaweed and kimchi

SIGNATURE SIP: Veuve Clicquot

BEDSIDE READING: The Barcelona Way: How to Create a Winning Team by Damian Hughes

BEDTIME: 10 p.m.