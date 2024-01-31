11 Winter Skincare Tips From Dr. Zion

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Modern Luxury caught up with Dr. Zion to share her rapid-fire winter skincare tips.

Read what she thinks is essential below!

Top three winter products?

A tub of Vaseline, a rich, creamy moisturizer with ceramides and lactic acid.

Ingredients to avoid?

Contrary to popular belief, there is no skincare ingredient that you have to avoid during the colder winter months. Having said that, your skin is much more sensitive and dry during these months. So you may need to decrease the frequency of irritating actives or go down on the strength or the potency, but there's really no need to avoid.

Cream or gel cleanser?

Gel.

Chemical or physical exfoliant?

Chemical.

Clay or sheet mask?

Can I say both? I love my sheet mask, I can't live without them.

Best lip product?

Vaseline.

Favorite splurge product?

My guilty pleasure would be the retinol eye mask from Murad.

Favorite budget product?

The Snail mucin either from Cosrx or Jurisco.

When in doubt add more ...

Sunscreen.

But not too heavy on?

Exfoliation

Most importantly ...

To apply all your skincare products, including sunscreen, down your neck and your decolletage.

