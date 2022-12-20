3 Chic, DIY Winter Nail Designs From The Nail Artists At Bellacures

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Looking to step up your festive look with the perfect manicure? Bellacures fine staff of nail artists and technicians has you covered with three adorable and easy-to-recreate nail designs that bring a bit of winter glam to any outfit.

With locations across California and Dallas, Bellacures knows how to treat your hands, feet and nails to achieve lasting strength and beauty. On site, Bellacures offers customers a chance to relax with manicures, pedicures and other procedures that can be spruced up with specialty soaks, scrubs, CBD balms and seasonal scents.

If you can’t make it inside to be treated like the royalty you are, Bellacures still wants to keep you looking good through the celebratory season. That’s why their nail artists have shared step-by-step instructions for three stunning winter-ready looks.

Whether you’re looking for something Christmas-themed or just want to celebrate the snow, these nail art designs will turn heads and won’t take too long to create. Happy holidays!

Abstract Glitter French Tip

Colors Used:

OPI Baby Take a Vow

OPI Alpine Snow

OPI Nail Polish Dreams On A Silver Platter

“For those looking for a look that will carry them through the holiday season and into the new year, this manicure is perfect for you!

Begin by giving your nail beds some TLC with some cuticle care, and filing your nails into an almond shape. An almond shape is awesome for those who are looking for a shape that will elongate the appearance of your fingers. If you feel as though you cannot achieve this length without breaking a nail first, opt for some nail enhancements like Gel-X, Gel Builder, or Acrylics!

Once you’ve achieved your desired shape, apply two coats of a sheer, pink base color. This color can vary from person to person based on your skin tone, and what pink you deem to be your perfect base color. Once this has dried you can begin on the design for this fun rendition of a glitter french tip.

Using a thin brush, take a white polish and draw a curved line about ⅔ way up the nail bed. Repeat this process on the rest of your nails. For the last step of the design, finish with a thin layer of your favorite silver glitter nail polish on the other ⅓ of your nail above the white line. Once dry, apply a clear topcoat to the full nail for maximum shine, and finish off with cuticle oil!”

Red French Tip with Santa Hat Design

Colors Used:

OPI Baby Take a Vow

OPI Big Apple Red

OPI Alpine Snow

“A holiday mani that puts the Claus in Santa Claus! This manicure’s subtle nod to the man in red is sure to land you on his nice list.

Once you’ve completed your cuticle care, begin by shaping your nails into the universally flattering “squoval” shape. Once your shaping is complete, apply two coats of a sheer pink polish to the base of your nails. Allow this to dry, and begin on the design by taking a thin brush and applying your favorite holly-jolly red color to the tips of your nails. For the most precise application, slow and steady brush strokes will have your application looking flawless each and every time!

Once you have outlined the top, make sure to go back in with a second coat to make sure your tips are as bright as possible. With that same brush, take your ring finger and draw a diagonal triangle from the corner of your nail bed to midway down your nail. Drag back up in the same diagonal motion—this will be the basis for our Santa hat!

Next, take a dotting tool with your favorite white polish, and dot this along the base of the red hat. Top it off with one dot of white on the tip of the triangle, and voila! This design is a no-coal stocking stuffer guarantee! As always, apply a clear top coat for maximum shine, and finish off with cuticle oil for a hydrated, fresh manicured look!”

Nude with Glitter Snowflake Design

Colors Used:

OPI Put it in Neutral

OPI Alpine Snow

OPI Nail Polish Dreams On A Silver Platter

“This ice-cold mani is sure to be a stunner this holiday season! Once you’ve completed your cuticle care, file your nails into a square shape with slightly rounded edges. Next paint the base of your nail beds with one coat of a sheer nude polish. Once your nails have dried, we can begin on the snowflake design.

Take your favorite white polish on a dotting tool, and place one dot where you would like the middle of your snowflake to begin. Similar to how you would create a flower design, dot around the middle circle until fully surrounded. Depending on your preference, you can place additional dots to create a bigger or smaller snowflake. Next with a thin brush, lightly drag the polish from the center dot outwards through the other dots to create that perfect snowflake effect. Once this has dried take your favorite glitter polish and lightly dab it on towards the center of your design where the middle dot is placed.

To finish off the look, apply a top coat for maximum mani shine, and to minimize the likelihood of chipping. Finish off with some cuticle oil, and you are ready to go!”

Looking for even more nail art inspiration? Visit Bellacures online and on Instagram, and perhaps check out one of the other awesome nail artists on our list of favorites to follow.