Inside The New William B's Steakhouse in Northwest Las Vegas

Suncoast Hotel and Casino delights locals and visitors alike with its new modern steakhouse, William B’s.

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF SUNCOAST HOTEL AND CASINO



When it opened last fall, William B’s Steakhouse was a welcome, modern addition to locals-favorite Suncoast Hotel and Casino in northwest Las Vegas. In conjunction with the casino’s newly refreshed High Limit Room—which features handcrafted cocktails, private gaming tables, and brand-new reels and video poker machines—William B’s levels up the guest experience even further.

“As a destination in Summerlin for nearly 24 years, we wanted to create an elevated experience for what our customers want today, and into the future,” shares Rick Goldstein, vice president and general manager of Suncoast Hotel and Casino. “With a bustling bar scene and flavorful menu, William B’s was one of the first steps in modernizing the property as we look to bring a fresh perspective and feel to the Suncoast.”

Originally located in Stardust Resort and Casino before it was imploded in 2006, William B’s (the name of which nods to Boyd Gaming’s co-founder and chairman emeritus, William “Bill” Boyd) reemerges in northwest Vegas with a “modern, clean-sheet design,” Goldstein says. “The spirit of the original Stardust is captured in the portrait in the main dining room of Bill Boyd. … While we did not replicate any of the menu items from the former Stardust location, both restaurants used USDA Prime steaks and fresh seafood selected from the finest seafood providers.”

And speaking of the menu, there are plenty of elevated steakhouse classics to choose from. Room chef Chris Nicholson has a few favorites, including the pan-roasted seafood tower and Tuscan chopped salad to start. But, he says, the star of the show is the tableside 22-ounce center-cut chateaubriand steak. “I get a chance to come to the table and interact with the guests and talk about our unique dining experience,” he shares. As for must-order sides? Nicholson says you can’t go wrong with the mac and cheese with Vermont white cheddar and smoked Gouda, or the baby carrots with orange honey glaze. Goldstein suggests pairing your meal with a libation from William B’s extensive whiskey and bourbon list or sipping one of its specialty cocktails (fan favorites are the Old Fashioned with Basil Hayden Kentucky straight bourbon and a caramelized brown sugar orange, and the Blackberry Trail with Five Trail whiskey, muddled blackberries and ginger beer). End your meal on a sweet note with delicate banana cream pie or sticky toffee pudding with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whisky sauce and vanilla bean ice cream.

Wagyu meatballs



William B’s is proving to be the start of a positive trend for the evolving Suncoast and the always-bustling Summerlin area. “William B’s is a good preview of the look and feel of where the Suncoast is heading,” he shares. “In a fast-growing neighborhood like Summerlin, we have seen a lot of evolution over the last two decades and want to ensure that the Suncoast is best suited to meet the customer trends we are seeing today. We believe our steakhouse has given customers new reasons to visit us, and hope to continue appealing to both old and new customers alike.”