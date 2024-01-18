Where To Watch Every 2024 Awards Season Movie & TV Show

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Awards Television Movies

You’ve probably already seen Barbie at least once and couldn’t resist knowing what exactly goes down in Saltburn, but have you spent your time getting lost in the adventures of Poor Things or committed three hours yet to Oppenheimer or Killers of the Flower Moon? The films and television of the 2024 awards season are a treasure trove of storytelling, and we don’t want you to miss out on a single one. Whether you can stream or need to head to your local theater, read on for where exactly to find each one.

Film

Air: Prime Video

All of Us Strangers: In theaters

American Fiction: In theaters

Anatomy of A Fall: For rent across platforms

Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret: Starz

Barbie: Max

The Boy and The Heron: In theaters

The Color Purple: In theaters and for rent across platforms

Dream Scenario: For rent across platforms

Elemental: Disney Plus

The Holdovers: Peacock

The Iron Claw: In theaters

Killers of the Flower Moon: Coming soon to stream on Apple TV Plus, For Rent across platforms

Maestro: Netflix

May December: Netflix

No Hard Feelings: Netflix

Nyad: Netflix

Oppenheimer: Peacock starting Feb. 16

Past Lives: For rent across platforms

Poor Things: In theaters

Priscilla: For rent across platforms

Rustin: Netflix

Saltburn: Prime Video

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Netflix

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Netflix

Suzume: Crunchyroll

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: For rent across platforms

Wish: For rent across platforms (Jan. 23)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Roku Channel

Wonka: In theaters

The Zone of Interest: In theaters

Television

1923: Paramount Plus

Abbott Elementary: Hulu and Max

All The Light We Cannot See: Netflix

Bad Sisters: Apple TV Plus

Barry: Max

The Bear: Hulu

Beef: Netflix

Better Call Saul: Netflix

Black Bird: Apple TV Plus

The Crown: Netflix

The Curse: Showtime

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Netflix

Daisy Jones & The Six: Prime Video

Dead Ringers: Prime Video

Dead to Me: Netflix

The Diplomat: Netflix

Fargo: Hulu

Fellow Travelers: Showtime

Fleishman Is in Trouble: Hulu

George & Tammy: Showtime

The Great: Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale: Hulu

Jury Duty: Prime Video

The Last Of Us Max

Love & Death: Max

Lessons in Chemistry: Apple TV Plus

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Prime Video

The Morning Show: Apple TV Plus

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney Plus

Only Murders In The Building

Poker Face: Netflix

Shrinking: Apple TV Plus

Succession: Max

Ted Lasso: Apple TV Plus

Tiny Beautiful Things: Hulu

Wednesday: Netflix

Welcome to Chippendales: Hulu

The White Lotus: Max

Yellowjackets: Showtime

