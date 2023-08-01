Where To Play Pickleball Across The Country

By: Denise Warner, The Editors By: Denise Warner, The Editors | August 1, 2023 | Community Fitness
Pickleball is the hot new sport that is sweeping the nation.
With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of courts where you can play across the nation. Check it out!
Website/ 0861 Maroon Creek Road 81611
Iselin Pickleball Courts has four courts that are open year-round from dawn to dusk. The courts are on a first-come, first-served basis, and be sure to bring your own raquet and pickleballs as there is no equipment available to rent. —Isabel Haglund
Website | 404-549-8016
One of the most popular pickleball destinations in the area is The Atlanta Pickleball Center. With 10 indoor courts, this is a great spot for especially hot or humid days. Reserve a court ahead of time, book pickleball lessons, or join a clinic by registering online. —Danica Serena Stockton
Website | 617-645-0473
This state-of-the-art indoor sports facility offers pickleball classes, events, private lessons and indoor court rentals. Four permanent pickleball courts and an additional three on the adjacent basketball court are available for pickle play. Take the game to the next level at Bosse Sports. —Danica Serena Stockton
This sports and social club offers over 20 different sports to choose from, and pickleball is one of them. Young professionals from all over gather here to participate in sports leagues and social events ranging from festivals to tournaments. If you’re looking for some friendly organized competition, join one of the club’s leagues that play at convenient locations such as St. George Church in Lincoln Park, The School House in Old Town, downtown at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel (CAA) and in Uptown at Disney Magnet School. Or, rent a pickleball court at the Sport & Social Courts on Oak Street. —Sarah Finkel
Oasis Pickleball Club puts all other pickleball clubs to shame with a whopping 42 outdoor pickleball courts, eight covered courts and four champion courts. The Texas Open Pickleball Championships take place here, so you know they mean serious business. —Sarah Finkel
11 Kennedy Ln., Hampton Bays / 631.255.4475 / Website
Started in 2021 by pickler Scott Green, Around the Post Pickleball (ATPP) hosts and plans pickleball events. Intending to spread the sport's joy, Green used his experience running Play at the Plate to organize and manage these sporting events. Additionally, at ATPP they can create a professionally lined, temporary court on your already existing court that’ll keep the integrity of the previous court so it’s still playable for both sports. To stay up-to-date on upcoming events and tournaments, text “PICKLEBALL” to 85100. —Amaya Henry
Number of courts: 4 dedicated
Hours: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 to 11 a.m. —Sarah Finkel
Regarded as the largest indoor pickleball club in Texas, PALA Pickleball is home to 11 climate-controlled indoor courts and eight state-of-the-art outdoor courts with permanent professional nets. PALA hosts open play, clinics, drills, tournaments and special events, and there’s even an on-site restaurant and bar. —Sarah Finkel
Website | 702-229-2273
The Bill Briare Park hard courts are permanently lined and netted. Conveniently located off of Summerlin Parkway and Washington Avenue, the four pickleball courts are easy access for Summerlin and Southwest residents. —Danica Serena Stockton
Website / 920 Lohman Lane 91030
The Arroyo Seco Racquet Club is a great place to play pickleball. For members of the club, the courts are free to use and for non-members, the fee is $15 per person. To reserve a court, players can visit their website or call the front desk. —Isabel Haglund
10800 Collins Ave.
Number of courts: 4
Hours: Sunrise to sunset —Sarah Finkel
1st Ave. &, E. 35th St. / 212.639.9675 / Website
One of Manhattan’s top spots to play pickleball has to be St. Vartan Park. With annual tournaments and an uplifting atmosphere, this park is the perfect place for those looking to enjoy this sport. With an interactive Slack channel, you’re sure to stay up to date on all things pickleball at St. Vartan Park. —Amaya Henry
Website/ 3300 Alta Laguna Drive 92651
With three permanent pickleball courts and one dual court, there are many options for players to play pickleball at Alta Laguna Park. The pickleball courts are all outside and open play. —Haley Bosselman
The Tennis & Pickleball Center has won multiple USTA National Member Organization of the Year awards and offers lessons and year-round programming. Its facilities include 20 har-tru clay tennis courts, 10 permanent and six temporary outdoor pickleball courts. —Sarah Finkel
King of Prussia: Website | 484-254-7000 Fort Washington: Website | 267-462-7700
The indoor hard pickleball courts and facilities may be well worth the trek for fitness and pickleball enthusiasts. Set out to the King of Prussia or Fort Washington Life Time Fitness locations for a fun-filled day of physical activity for club members. Dip in the pool to cool off after giving your all on the pickleball court. —Danica Serena Stockton
Website/ 5319 Orange Ave 92115
Come play pickleball at Colina Del Sol Recreation Center and have the choice of choosing between eight courts to play on. Players can sign up to reserve a court online. Make sure to bring your own net! —Isabel Haglund
614 University St; 415-307-4074 / Website
Louis Sutter Playground contains six pickleball courts available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are unavailable for reservation, but there are permanent courts and nets, and free play. Restrooms and water are available on-site, as well as picnic areas, the nearby McNab Lake and a clubhouse available for rent. —Mary Brennan
1426 Hillsdale Ave.; 408- 793-5510 / Website
Paul Moore Park boasts six overlay courts with painted lines, restrooms and lights for free pickleball play. The San Jose Pickleball Club uses these courts as a home base for organized events, including Tuesday Advance Play, Wednesday Night Lights and Thursday Beginners Night. Open play is available, but joining a club for lessons or events provides a social workout time to get to know your pickleball community. —Mary Brennan
Website/ 13225 N Eagle Ridge Drive 85268
At the Adero Scottsdale Resort, guests and club members can come and use the six pickleball courts that are open daily from 7 to 9 p.m. —Isabel Haglund
Website | 202-902-2673
DC Fray organizes cosmic pickleball at Union Market District often. Check the schedule to plan your next cosmic pickleball night out. Singles, doubles and entire groups are welcome to join the fun at this groovy spin on pickleball. —Danica Serena Stockton
