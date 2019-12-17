“When things get tough, keep moving,” says Austin Zelan

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 19, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Throughout your cruise through life, you experience some high and low moments, and sometimes all you need is a little pick-me-up to get you back on track.

In his journey, Austin Zelan has experienced obstacles and challenges that have taught him many important lessons. From that well of knowledge, he shares with us meaningful lessons that will help you through life.

In your professional life

It is not easy to crush it in your professional life, whether you’re an entrepreneur or an employee. “When things get tough, keep moving,” advises Zelan. In his experience, he has found that if you don’t give up or take a step back due to challenges, you can solve the challenge facing you.

“A positive mindset will crumble any walls of odds stacked against you.” True to this, Austin mentions that your attitude towards anything you face in life determines how well you handle it. Your mindset can keep you shackled to a path that doesn’t lead you anywhere.

Zelan also emphasises the need to “always remember that there are new landscapes to explore and bigger goals to achieve.” The only limit you have in life is your imagination; you can achieve anything you put your mind to. It is also important to “remember to diversify your skills.”

In your personal life

“A life of imbalance is riskier than any entrepreneurial venture.” A lot of times, people focus their attention on one aspect of life and forget the other. Don’t forget that your personal and professional lives should not be too far apart, if not in tandem.

“Trying new things is how you learn what works and what doesn’t,” says Austin, similar to ‘don’t knock it until you try it’. If you’re going to crush it in life, you need to try new things, put your ideas into practice, learn from those that don’t work, and focus on those that do.

In a perfect world, everyone lives their dream life, and Austin says that it’s not impossible. You can achieve your dream in life – if you work for it.