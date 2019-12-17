At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

April 20, 2021

The Sweet Life: La DoubleJ and Ladurée Team Up for New Dessert Collection
April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi
April 14, 2021

Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Cookbook Makes Salad Simple

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

“When things get tough, keep moving,” says Austin Zelan

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 19, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Throughout your cruise through life, you experience some high and low moments, and sometimes all you need is a little pick-me-up to get you back on track.

In his journey, Austin Zelan has experienced obstacles and challenges that have taught him many important lessons. From that well of knowledge, he shares with us meaningful lessons that will help you through life.

In your professional life

It is not easy to crush it in your professional life, whether you’re an entrepreneur or an employee. “When things get tough, keep moving,” advises Zelan. In his experience, he has found that if you don’t give up or take a step back due to challenges, you can solve the challenge facing you.

“A positive mindset will crumble any walls of odds stacked against you.” True to this, Austin mentions that your attitude towards anything you face in life determines how well you handle it. Your mindset can keep you shackled to a path that doesn’t lead you anywhere.

Zelan also emphasises the need to “always remember that there are new landscapes to explore and bigger goals to achieve.” The only limit you have in life is your imagination; you can achieve anything you put your mind to. It is also important to “remember to diversify your skills.”

In your personal life

Zelan also emphasises the need to “always remember that there are new landscapes to explore and bigger goals to achieve.”

“A life of imbalance is riskier than any entrepreneurial venture.” A lot of times, people focus their attention on one aspect of life and forget the other. Don’t forget that your personal and professional lives should not be too far apart, if not in tandem.

“Trying new things is how you learn what works and what doesn’t,” says Austin, similar to ‘don’t knock it until you try it’. If you’re going to crush it in life, you need to try new things, put your ideas into practice, learn from those that don’t work, and focus on those that do.

In a perfect world, everyone lives their dream life, and Austin says that it’s not impossible. You can achieve your dream in life – if you work for it.

