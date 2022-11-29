The Best Bottles Of Bubbly For The Holidays According To Sommelier Rebecca Phillips

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink

Festivities coincide with plenty of smaller special moments: bursts of laughter, warm embraces, thoughtful toasts, heartwarming memories. We also like to think a bottle pop is just as warranted on this list, which makes champagnes and sparkling wines all the more important for the holiday season.

But for these moments, you need an equally special bottle. For that decision, we’ve entrusted the expertise of Los Angeles sommelier Rebecca Phillips.

In addition to being the co-managing partner and wine director at Vintage Wine + Eats in Studio City, she is a captain of the L.A. Somm Tasting Group; a frequent taster for Wine & Spirits Magazine’s Los Angeles office and the founder of Let's Taco Bout Wine, a multimedia platform that helps make wine fun and accessible by pairing great wines with fast food.

To top it all off, Phillips is also the co-owner of Buvette. The Sherman Oaks hidden gem recently transformed from a wine and cocktail bar into a sparkling wine bar, which expanded their menu of bubbly to include natural and off-the-beaten path sparkling wines, sparkling roses and champagnes (10-plus options by the glass and nearly 40 by the bottle). Guests also have the option to create their own flights, which can be paired with items from the bites menu like tinned fish and a charcuterie spread.

Between bringing her vino expertise to social media and to elevate her business endeavors, Phillips enlightened Modern Luxury with five sparkling bottles fit for holiday celebrations whether you’re looking for something natural, unique, pink or classic. Read below for her explanations to find your perfect choice.

Kobal Bajta Pet Nat 2021

This wine is sunshine in a bottle. Made in Slovenia from yellow muscat, one sip of this bubbly will transport you to spring, and notes of dandelions will dance on your tongue along with tangerines, ripe pears and honeysuckle.

Carboniste Sparkling Albariño

Aged for only 4 months in the bottle, this sparkling Albariño from Gomes Vineyard in Andros Island, CA is fresh, light, crisp, and has a slight salinity. It's the epitome of easy to drink -- so do yourself a favor and stash a back up bottle.

Caraccioli Brut Rosé

Caraccioli is a small family-owned and -operated winery making some of the highest quality sparkling wine in the United States. Made from estate fruit from their Santa Lucia Highlands, Calif. vineyards, these wines have a complexity and a finesse that punch way above their price point.

Graham Beck NV Brut

“Methode Cap Classique” is South Africa's term for sparkling wine that is made in the traditional, or “Champagne,” method. This blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay starts with tart citrus, ripe peaches, and almond blossom that lead to a medium bodied wine with a slightly creamy texture. It also happens to be nicknamed “President’s Choice” because it was served at Nelson Mandela's inauguration and was Barack Obama's choice for toasting his win on election night in 2008.

Krug Grande Cuvée Brut

As the saying goes... go big or go home! If you want to go big this holiday season, go Krug. Krug Grande Cuvée Champagne is a non-vintage blend of over 120 different base wines from more than 10 different years. Considered one of the richest styles of prestige Champagne, the glass will keep pulling you back to discover its many layers of lemon meringue, toasted hazelnuts, graham cracker, ripe apricot and flaky pastry.

