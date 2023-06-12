By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink Feature Events Drink Entertainment List - Restaurants List - Bars

Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers game four in Stanley Cup finals 2023

Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off for Stanley Cup final game five tomorrow, June 13, at 5 pm. As VGK leads three to one, Las Vegas residents, VGK fans and hockey enthusiasts anticipate an exciting game. Experience the game at these watch parties and viewing events in Las Vegas.

Beer Park

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas hosts a hockey viewing party. Watch Vegas Golden Knights in the outdoor social spaces or inside for the game.

BetMGM Sportsbooks

BetMGM Sportsbook at Aria

Place your bets online or in person at the BetMGM Sportsbook at Aria, Park MGM and additional locations. Enjoy these great game-day destinations with plenty of post-game celebratory opportunities within walking distance.

Clique Bar & Lounge

Clique Bar & Lounge at Cosmopolitan has new operating hours to accommodate sports fans. 4PM to close on Mondays to Fridays, 12PM to close on Saturdays and 9AM to close on Sundays are now game time at this upscale cocktail lounge for the season.

Electra Cocktail Club

Electra Cocktail Club's various game-day foods

Catch every play on the oversize 40-foot screen that spans an entire wall at Electra Cocktail Club. The 70 million pixelated screens provide a view from every seat so as not to miss a moment.

Red Rock Casino Sportsbook

Red Rock Casino in Summerlin has an open space sportsbook to watch the Stanley Cup finals game. The 96-foot display wall and open floor plan make for good seats from every angle.

Stadium Swim

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino

Stadium Swim is a bold and big way to cheer and watch with anticipation the Stanley Cup final between Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers. Order bottle service, pitchers and food for the ultimate game day experience at Stadium Swim in Circa Resort & Casino.

Tap Sports Bar

Tap Sports Bar at MGM Grand beer options

Tap Sports Bar at MGM Grand Las Vegas serves ice-cold draft beers. Enjoy flights of beer to explore the beer selection while the game plays.

Topgolf

The Yard at Topgolf Las Vegas

Topgolf shows game five on display in The Yard. Choose from menu items like the baked pretzel charcuterie, sliders, pizza and other game day foods.

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker at Downtown Summerlin has a variety of sports displayed on panoramic flat screens throughout. The sports-centric establishment is the creation of chef Wolfgang Puck and various Vegas Golden Knights players, including Alex Tuch, Deryk Engelland, Reilly Smith, Shea Theodore and William Karlsson. The die-hards unite at Wolfgang Puck Players Locker for game five.