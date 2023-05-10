Settle Down In Costa Rica's Secluded Waldorf Astoria Residences Guanacaste

By J.P. Anderson By J.P. Anderson | | Home & Real Estate HBCM Travel

Looking to settle down in your own little corner of paradise? Billionaire AOL co-founder Steve Case has just the spot: Waldorf Astoria Residences Guanacaste, his firm Revolution’s new development on Costa Rica’s secluded Cacique Peninsula.



Set to deliver in Q4 2024 (with a hotel to follow in 2025), the sustainably designed community beckons with a select few condominium residences and estate homes, each fully furnished and offering breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the Bay of Papagayo, as well as convenient access to Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport. Says Case, “It reminds me of what Hawaii was 50 years ago—it’s a great place to invest in for the future. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Waldorf Astoria, one of the most treasured hospitality brands in the world, to create a resort community that offers authenticity and a sense of barefoot luxury for owners and guests alike.”