By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Home & Real Estate real estate Community Hotels For A Staycation Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat

Rendering of Peacock Alley at Waldorf Astoria

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas undergoes a multimillion-dollar revamp. The non-gaming and non-smoking luxury resort announced the completion of phase one of the property-wide transformation.

See Also: The 12 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving In Las Vegas

All guest rooms and suites undergo a floor-to-ceiling redesign. An upgrade of over 15,000 square feet of event and meeting spaces adds to the reimagination of the resort. The relocation of the lobby on the 23rd floor and the front desk to the ground floor is part of the new arrival experience.

Elevator landing at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

The general manager of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas expresses, “We are thrilled to debut the highly anticipated first phase of our property-wide transformation of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, further positioning the hotel as a premier, luxury stay of choice while visiting our famed city.” He continues, “No detail is too small, and upon its completion, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas will undoubtedly be one of the world’s most sought-after and exciting destinations with a design-forward environment matched with the unparalleled service and amenities that our guests have come to expect.”

Junior suite bathroom at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

A new look with neutral colors contrasted with rich, deep hues reflects the desert landscape of Las Vegas. New furniture and pops of jewel tones add to the allure of the guest rooms and suites with the revamp. Check out the new look of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas and watch for additional completion phases that elevate the luxury resort.