Vladimir Kagan's Iconic Designs Are Reimagined For Holly Hunt

By Phebe Wahl

Known for his sinuous shapes, midcentury modern furniture master Vladimir Kagan is an interiors icon.



Holly Hunt’s new Vladimir Kagan Forward Collection offers a new bent on an iconic design legacy.

In the 1950s, Kagan quickly gained recognition for his sculptural shapes—establishing organic modernism and experimenting with alternative fabrics ahead of the curve. Now, his iconic Kagan sofa and Kagan chair designs are newly reimagined with the six-piece Forward Collection as part of the Vladimir Kagan portfolio at Holly Hunt. Designed by the brand’s director of design and production (and Kagan’s former apprentice), Chris Eitel, the offering includes a sofa, two love seats, a bench, a stool and a coffee table. The curvaceous collection—the first since Kagan’s passing in 2016—pays homage to the lasting legacy of midcentury modernism.