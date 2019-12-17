Visit The Strip's Newest Addition To Explore The Greatest Artworks

Allison Mitchell | May 14, 2021 | Culture Lifestyle

Salvador Dalí, “Polymnie (Sacred Poetry)” (1971, handcolored engraving on Japon paper, signed in pencil), 15 1⁄₂ inches by 13 ⅛ inches PHOTO: “POLYMNIE (SACRED POETRY)” (1971) BY SALVADOR DALI, FROM THE “NINE MUSES” SUITE, HANDCOLORED ENGRAVING ON JAPON PAPER, SIGNED IN PENCIL, FROM THE COLLECTION OF GIUSEPPE ALBARETTO

Showcasing nearly 1,000 works each day, the new Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is home to some of the art world’s most famous creatives. Currently housing the largest displayed collection of ceramic works by Picasso in the world, the gallery is also home to masterworks by greats like Salvador Dalí and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Original artwork can also be purchased from notables including Peter Max, Mark Kostabi, Nano Lopez and Kre8, plus Las Vegas native Michael Godard. Enjoy the museum’s debut exhibition, the traveling From Renoir to Kostabi, in which multicentury works from Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Marc Chagall, Marcel Mouly and more are on display. parkwestgallery.com/lasvegas