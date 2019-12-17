    

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

May 12, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Pesto 5 Ways by Chef Jonathan Benno
May 11, 2021

20 of the Best Coffee Shops Across America
May 11, 2021

Good Eats at TAO and Sips at Commonwealth Kick-Start The Perfect Vegas Weekend

April 21, 2021

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home
April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Visit The Strip's Newest Addition To Explore The Greatest Artworks

Allison Mitchell | May 14, 2021 | Culture Lifestyle

Salvador Dalí, “Polymnie (Sacred Poetry)” (1971, handcolored engraving on Japon paper, signed in pencil), 15 1⁄₂ inches by 13 ⅛ inches PHOTO: “POLYMNIE (SACRED POETRY)” (1971) BY SALVADOR DALI, FROM THE “NINE MUSES” SUITE, HANDCOLORED ENGRAVING ON JAPON PAPER, SIGNED IN PENCIL, FROM THE COLLECTION OF GIUSEPPE ALBARETTO

Showcasing nearly 1,000 works each day, the new Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is home to some of the art world’s most famous creatives. Currently housing the largest displayed collection of ceramic works by Picasso in the world, the gallery is also home to masterworks by greats like Salvador Dalí and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Original artwork can also be purchased from notables including Peter Max, Mark Kostabi, Nano Lopez and Kre8, plus Las Vegas native Michael Godard. Enjoy the museum’s debut exhibition, the traveling From Renoir to Kostabi, in which multicentury works from Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Marc Chagall, Marcel Mouly and more are on display. parkwestgallery.com/lasvegas

