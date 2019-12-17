Virtual Holiday Soiree

Modern Luxury | December 28, 2020 | Food & Drink Feature Sponsored Post Features Food & Drink Feature

In Partnership with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel

With New Year’s Eve upon us and with the current state of affairs, a festive Zoom gathering is probably your best bet to properly close out 2020 among all your favorite people. A masterful host can throw an elevated yet uber-fun gathering, even in the “virtual” reality we now live in. Here are some tricks of the trade to create the ultimate (virtual) bash your guests will actually want to attend.

VIPs only

First things first, keep your invite list small and exclusive so that guests can really enjoy each other online and all have a chance to talk.

Short and sweet

Schedule a shorter event duration, but keep the party going if guests are having a great time. Like any great streaming series, you want to keep viewers wanting more rather than letting the fun fizzle out.

Create an invitation

Get creative and send out an official invitation to guests with eye-catching imagery and graphics, gifs, and a catchy party theme and RSVP info. This will make your event feel even more special and must-attend worthy.

Dress Code

Themed or not, you should note a dress code for your guests as no one wants to show up underdressed. It’s a party after all.

Signature cocktail

Every sophisticated soiree requires a simple and chic signature cocktail (or two). We are partial to a Manhattan; a really great Manhattan where the best of New York meets the best of Tennessee.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select

½ oz Sweet Vermouth

½ oz Dry Vermouth

2 Dashes Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Cocktail Bitters

2 Dark cherries for garnish

Fill ½ cocktail mixing glass with cubed ice, add all ingredients, stir for 10 seconds, strain into a glass, sink dark cherries into the bottom to garnish.

If you have the luxury of time, mail or drop off a recipe kit for every guest to mix and enjoy during the virtual event. If not, just include the signature drink recipe in the invitation so everyone can at least toast and sip together.

It’s all in the presentation

Select the ideal backdrop and make it festive. Candles, florals, sparkling decor. And please don’t forget you need to dress the part of the host as well.

Finalize a playlist for festive background sound. Test the volume and make sure it is set to loop or runs long, so you’re never left with silence.

Details, details

And last, but not least remember to check your Internet, Wi-fi speed, cellular service or hot-spot and try to avoid any avoidable technical difficulties upfront.

Cheers and hope to see you at the party.

Celebrate winter responsibly; written in partnership with your friends at Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel.