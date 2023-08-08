Nostalgia Is In: The Most Wanted Vintage Sneakers, Bags, Jewelry And Watches

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Watches & Jewelry Style & Beauty

1985 Air Jordan 1s, available on eBay

Nostalgia has taken the media and fashion world by storm in the first half of 2023, with a resurgence of vintage trends capturing consumers’ attention.

Whether it was the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck feature film Air about the making of the Air Jordan sneaker, or the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that continues to smash box office records, it’s become increasingly clear that people are ready to mine the classics.

That goes even more for their shopping habits. In fact, eBay has compiled data on the top vintage fashion trends from this period, and they are readily available for purchase with eBay’s authenticity guarantee.

1982 Air Force 1s, available on eBay

Sneakers have been a particularly popular nostalgic fashion item. February 2023 saw a 20 percent increase in sales of the 1985 Air Jordan 1 in the U.S. and Canada compared to the same month the previous year.

The Original Nike Dunks and Original Air Force 1 also saw significant jumps in sales, with increases of 140 percent and 50 percent, respectively. It seems people are eager to relive the golden era of sneakers, on and off the court.

1985 Original Nike Dunks, available on eBay

Handbags have also experienced a surge in popularity among nostalgic fashion enthusiasts. Vintage Hermes bags saw a staggering 100 percent growth in searches in the U.S. and Canada in February 2023 compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Yves Saint Laurent Mombasa, a Tom-Ford era 2000s it-bag, saw an even more impressive increase of 400 percent in searches during the same period. People are willing to invest in timeless pieces that can stand the test of time.

Yves Saint Laurent Mombasa, available on eBay

Jewelry and watches are not exempt from the nostalgic trend. Vintage diamond tennis bracelets and vintage gold cuffs saw double-digit increases in sales in February 2023 compared to the previous year. Searches for Vintage Van Cleef Alhambra Rings also grew by nearly 50 percent in the U.S. and Canada during this time.

Vintage watch styles such as the Jaeger LeCoultre Memovox, Rolex Submariner ref. 14060, and Tissot PRX saw triple-digit increases in sales on eBay. Other nostalgic watch styles like Vintage Cartier Tanks, Vintage Datejusts and the Zodiac Sea Wolf saw double-digit growth as well.

Rolex Submariner ref 14060, available on eBay

The surge in nostalgic fashion, jewelry and sneaker trends can be attributed to several factors. Nostalgia has a way of transporting people back to a simpler time, providing comfort and familiarity in uncertain times. Vintage pieces often carry a sense of exclusivity and uniqueness, allowing individuals to express their personal style in a sea of fast fashion. And, of course, the increasing awareness and concern for sustainability in fashion have led consumers to seek out pre-loved and vintage items as a more ethical choice.

Vintage Tennis Bracelet, available on eBay

eBay’s data is a testament to the power of nostalgia and its influence on consumer preferences. Whether it’s a pair of retro sneakers, a vintage handbag, or a classic timepiece, there is something undeniably appealing about owning a piece of the past.

See more of eBay’s nostalgic offerings in the images below, and learn about eBay’s authenticity guarantee online.

Vintage Gold Cuff, available on eBay

Vintage Van Cleef Alhambra Ring, available on eBay

Vintage Hermes, available on eBay

Zodiac Sea Wolf, available on eBay

Vintage Cartier Tank, available on eBay

Vintage Rolex Datejust, available on eBay

Jaeger Le Coultre Memovox, available on eBay