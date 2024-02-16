Here's What $25 Million Scores You in Southern Highlands

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Feature Lifestyle Feature Home & Real Estate Feature Features Home & Real Estate Featured real estate Community Home Feature

Known as Villa Diamonte, this stunning Southern Highlands estate could be yours for an icy $25 million. Step inside.



Disappearing pocket doors bring the living room and outdoor lounge area together. ALL PHOTOS BY ROOTED ELEMENTS MEDIA

The architectural splendor of 48 Augusta Canyon Way is apparent from the moment you pull up to the 1.36-acre property. An opulent porte-cochere greets guests, leading to oversized double glass doors that give way to a foyer punctuated by dual floating staircases. It’s a scene that rivals Las Vegas’ most glamorous hotels, so it’s fitting this 18,210-square-foot mansion is known as Villa Diamonte (the Diamond Villa).

The glamorous dining room

Built in 2020, the masterpiece estate offers its buyers eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a spacious six-car garage. While the architecture by Pinnacle Architectural Studio pays homage to Santa Barbara’s beloved Spanish-style abodes—infused with plenty of elegance and modern sophistication—the interior goes big on glamour. “This home was designed to be a sanctuary of extravagance, meticulously designed to satisfy the most discerning tastes,” says IS Luxury listing agent Ivan Sher. “Every detail, finish and facet of this home reflects a harmonious blend of modernity and enduring sophistication.”

The stunning primary bedroom

Sliding pocket doors bring the outdoors in, with a seamless transition from the home’s interiors to its stunning exteriors, including a spacious pool deck, a wraparound lazy river, a pickleball court, a sleek fire pit and myriad lush spaces to lounge. Four guest suites offer their own dedicated entrances, ensuring your visitors enjoy privacy and top-notch hospitality.

Naturally, a home this large has features that go beyond the standard—think a karaoke lounge, wine room, lower-level bar, a theatre and an elevator that allows you to zip between floors with ease. Oh, and did we mention the glitzy beauty salon? “Even the wall sconces throughout the home have loose diamond replicas in them,” Sher adds. And, if you nd yourself falling for the well-curated furnishings, the seller will consider including them in the final sale. Finally, don’t miss the heart of the home, a dazzling kitchen complete with a second prep kitchen and pantry, ideal for homeowners with a private chef.



The opulent wine room



A seven-seat bar gets the party started in the game room.



The verdant fairway at Southern Highlands Golf Club serves as the backdrop of the pool area.

Beyond the home’s grandeur, its beautiful locale adds to its ethereal ambiance. “The home is nested in Southern Highlands in the guard-gated luxury enclave of The Estates. The home is elevated on a bluff on the golf course, overlooking Southern Highlands Golf Club, the epitome of country club living in Las Vegas, giving you an opportunity to live in a masterfully planned community showcasing the splendor and luxury of Southern Nevada,” notes Sher. “This golf course enclave offers lush parks and tranquil walking trails.” Talk about a hole-in-one. $25 million, listed by Ivan Sher, IS Luxury, 702.400.2400