Nilam Mukherjee | March 5, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Gigi Hadid models for Versace's Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

The Medusa head has evolved. Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection film came out this Friday, showcasing the brand’s new signature monogram. The virtual show, which was both opened and closed by new mom Gigi Hadid, exuded a playful tone as models strutted through a La Greca-inspired labyrinth, covered head to toe in bold geometric prints and vibrant garments.

This new iteration of the La Greca print will be Versace’s version of the famously-embedded handbag patterns by Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Dior. The handbags, satchels and cross-body purses are accessorized by the models throughout the show.

Versace presented a lavish new take on high-end streetwear. Turning a page for this ever-evolving, family-run fashion house, the collection targets a younger audience with a sexy and moody, retro-inspired modern style. With a mind to ease you stylishly into a post-pandemic world, the collection features classy, sophisticated and easy looks, all in true Versace fashion.

The Fall/Winter '21 Menswear collection features a combination of sleek, refined and comfortable looks. Male models walked the runway wearing fur coats, odd-fitted sunglasses, platform shoes and over-sized shorts. The elaborate and decadent designs embody Versace’s flair for the dramatic and extravagant.

Going off-calendar this season, Versace skipped Milan Fashion Week to film the collection separately.

"I have realized that this is the future, the new way of communicating collections," Donatella Versace stated in the official show notes. "Models are like actors. They bring the designs to life, just like when a performer portrays a character. During the filming of this show, I saw how important it is to give the models time to 'feel' the clothes they wear on the runway. Despite living in a digital era of immediacy, taking this time is crucial to form a genuine connection. This is what the present and future look like to me."

See the full Versace Fall/Winter '21 Fashion Show and Gigi Hadid in the digital presentation below.

