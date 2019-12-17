Addison Aloian | November 18, 2020 | Food & Drink Holiday

This year, we don’t get to celebrate our holidays as we normally would. The COVID-19 pandemic has nixed raditional family gatherings and that annual office holiday party, but in Las Vegas, you can still have an amazing celebration.

Whether you’re catering for eight or daring a night out on the town, we want to make sure Thanksgiving 2020 is still a highlight of your year. We looked at some of Sin City's finest restaurants to see what they've got cooking, and it turns out there are tons of delicious options for dine-in, takeout and catering.

From classic steaks to a twist on traditional turkeys, your Thanksgiving celebration in Vegas is guaranteed to be stellar. Here are the 10 best bets for Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas.

Hexx Kitchen & Bar

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd. | Website

We know what you really want – an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving dinner, obviously. Hexx is here to give it to you. They offer this special for both dine-in and takeout, with menu items such as roasted corn bisque, braised turkey, pumpkin cheesecake, and sides like green beans, mashed potatoes with brown butter thyme, baby carrots and more.

Chica Las Vegas

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd. Ste. 106 | Website

Chica at The Venetian Las Vegas is headed by chef Lorena Garcia and known for incredible Latin and South American Cuisines. For an upscale and flavorful night, this spot offers a special holiday menu, as well as their full a la carte menu on Thanksgiving.

The Angry Butcher

5111 Boulder Hwy. | Website

Unlike the name suggests, the Angry Butcher steakhouse in Mystic Falls Park offers delightful service with prime-cut meats and seafood dishes. Their slogan is “flavor worth fighting for,” and that's tempting enough to book a reservation. For Thanksgiving, their special menu features either a roast turkey or brown-sugar baked ham dinner and your choice of butternut squash soup or fall salad. Dessert is pumpkin or pecan pie, and it all costs $39 per person.

Yardbird

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd. | Website

If you’re craving Southern food and hospitality this Thanksgiving (who isn’t, honestly?), book a reservation at the Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian. With fried chicken n’ waffles, French onion filet minion and St. Louis-style pork ribs, there's something for everyone.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd. | Website

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, Sugarcane will offer a seasonal special menu of fall favorites. There are goat cheese croquettes, crispy smashed potatoes, beef short ribs and more. After the frantic year we’ve had, you deserve a Sugarcane splurge, and you can order in or dine out.

Tuscany Gardens

255 E Flamingo Rd. | Website

Tuscany Gardens is beloved for serving “homemade Italian in the heart of Las Vegas" with a regular menu featuring steaks, veal, seafood and mouthwatering pastas. Their Thanksgiving package starts at $65 per person and runs through four courses of butternut squash bisque, mixed green salad, oven-roasted turkey, and either a pumpkin cheesecake or an apple pie cannoli. The feasting begins at 5 p.m. Call for reservations now.

Water Grill

3500 South Las Vegas Blvd. Space #G01 | Website

Within Caesar’s Palace lies the seafood favorite, Water Grill. While they normally specialize in octopus and tuna, they will introduce a special Thanksgiving Dinner menu of roasted turkey, sourdough apple stuffing, cranberry relish, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and turkey gravy. Poseiden himself is drooling.

Bouchon

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd. | Website

Another Venetian Resort restaurant, Bouchon offers French flavors from Thomas Keller, who was named “America’s Best Chef” by Time Magazine in 2001. This Thanksgiving, Bouchon offers a pre-fixe menu for $85 per person with delectable seafood platters, a variety of meat platters (hello, Turkey fix) and drool-worthy desserts. Book your reservation now before it’s too late.

Casa Di Amore

2850 E Tropicana Ave. | Website

Casa Di Amore is the perfect spot to have the Italian Thanksgiving dinner of fantasy. With classic appetizers (garlic bread, anyone?), to-die-for salads and out-of-this-world pasta entrees, you'll swear the pilgrims were from Italy. Beat the line and book your table online.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

8721 W Charleston Blvd.; 6515 S Las Vegas Blvd. | Website

Last but not least, we give you the classic Fleming’s Steakhouse. We know they offer the best steaks across the United States all year long, but this Thanksgiving, they'll serve three different dinner options. You can order the $49 herb-roasted turkey three-course special, or their normal Thanksgiving filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye three-course menus. There’s no wrong way to order. Do what feels right.