Sophisticated with a dash of swagger, these local trendsetters prove that style is indeed a state of mind.



AMBER RAMSAY

Chief operations officer, Carl's Donuts

A Las Vegas native, Amber Ramsay’s family has been sweetening the local culinary scene since 1966. As the granddaughter of the founders of Carl’s Donuts, Ramsay has been an integral part of the family business since she was just 10 years old. From packing donuts for deliveries after school to going full-time with the brand in 2010, Ramsay is baking up her most exciting year yet as she takes over the family business and prepares to open the second Carl’s Donuts in Downtown Las Vegas. The upcoming year is also proving to be sweet—she’ll marry her flancé Alessio Sciacquatori in Ravello, Italy, in June 2024. Here, Ramsay reveals glam go-tos.

WAKE-UP TIME: 5 to 7AM

FASHION PHILOSOPHY: Do not wear it if you are not comfortable in it.

FIRST FASHION MEMORY: The first outfit I can remember putting myself in was a denim short and halter top matching set from Limited Too. I paired the outfit with white patent leather heels with flowers. Something tells me this outfit would be trendy today.

STYLE CRUSH: Monday Swimwear founder Natasha Oakley

MY MOST CHERISHED ACCESSORY: My engagement ring

MY UNIFORM: On the weekends, I gravitate toward feminine fitted dresses and heels or high-heeled boots, statement pants and a tight-fitting bodysuit.

IT BAG: My vintage Fendi baguette

IT SHOE: Amina Muaddi Lupita mule

BEAUTY STAPLE: EltaMD UV daily tinted SPF 40 sunscreen

CURRENT OBSESSION: All things Italian, including my fiancé, the coastal summer fashion, the beautiful waters, the food, art, history and, of course, the Aperol spritz!

YOU CAN NEVER HAVE ENOUGH: Shoes or cute workout gear

SIGNATURE SCENT: I have been wearing Alien by Thierry Mugler since 2010, but a recent favorite is Replica Jazz Club by Maison Margiela.

BEST ADVICE: You have to take care of yourself before you can take care of others.

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE: Beyoncé always has a song to match whatever vibe I have going on.

ZODIAC SIGN: Virgo-Libra cusp

SIGNATURE SIP: A glass of chilled Champagne or a spicy skinny margarita

BEDTIME: 9 to 10PM



SAMANTHA GRIMES

Chief communications and marketing officer, Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee

After more than seven years in public relations at one of Las Vegas’ swankiest hotels, Samantha Grimes has taken her competitive spirit to a new team in town as the chief communications and marketing officer for the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee. An integral liaison between the NFL and the city of Las Vegas, Grimes is aiding the nonprofit in gearing up for the big game on Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. Here, the PR maven shares the strategy behind her winning personal style.

WAKE-UP TIME: 5AM

FASHION PHILOSOPHY: Price does not make an outfit stylish or interesting. Whether designer, thrfit, clearance or couture, a look is a look regardless of the name on the tag.

FIRST FASHION MEMORY: Spending hours browsing catalogs and circling my favorite items as a kid

MY AESTHETIC: Polished, minimal and versatile

STYLE CRUSH: Amina Muaddi, Zendaya, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes

MY MOST CHERISHED ACCESSORY: My mom's '80s Cartier tank

MY UNIFORM: A monochromatic look that's easy and chic

IT BAG: Hermès Kelly Cut

IT SHOE: Bottega Veneta Rocket mules

BEAUTY STAPLE: Any product from Arcona

PHILANTHROPY: Education and hunger relief are causes that are near and dear to me.

CURRENT OBSESSION: My suede sky blue Manolo Blahnik buckle mules

ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE: My Hermès jumping boots

DESIGNERS TO DIE FOR: Loewe, St. Agni, The Attico, Kwame Adusei, Magda Butrym, The Frankie Shop

YOU CAN NEVER HAVE ENOUGH: Shoes

SIGNATURE SCENT: Baccarat Rouge 540

BEST ADVICE: View life as something that comes from you, not at you.

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE: “Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing" by Stevie Wonder

ZODIAC SIGN: Sagittarius

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: At La Table de l'Alpaga in Megeve, France

SIGNATURE SIP: I'm a coconut water connoisseur.

BEDSIDE READING: TedTalks and TikTok

BEDTIME: 10PM, if not earlier

MAUREEN CRAMPTON

Outgoing director of marketing and business development, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace; incoming major gift officer, Three Square Food Bank

As the longtime director of marketing and business development for The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Maureen Crampton knows good style. The luxury shopping destination boasts 160 specialty stores, including stunning boutiques from titans Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Valentino, across a whopping 683,000 square feet. Now, after many years of manning the marketing needs for those haute halls, Crampton is savoring a new role as the major gift officer for Three Square Food Bank. But don’t worry—she’s still taking her Stuart Weitzman pumps, Louis Vuitton tote and Tiffany & Co. jewels along for the ride.

WAKE-UP TIME: 6:15AM

FASHION PHILOSOPHY: Keep it classic.

FIRST FASHION MEMORY: The custom fashion pieces that my mother would make for me at a very young age. She really set the tone for my fashion sense.

MY AESTHETIC: Classic-chic

STYLE CRUSH: Actress Rene Russo as Catherine Banning in The Thomas Crown Affair; her fashion was amazing. Or anything Jackie O wore, she was such a fashion icon.

MY MOST CHERISHED ACCESSORY: It's a tossup between my Tiffany & Co. pearl bracelet and a very special diamond ring that I wear.

MY UNIFORM: Usually a black dress—how can you go wrong?

IT BAG: My go-tos are a Louis Vuitton signature tote, a Versace patent bucket bag or a vintage pearl-covered bag.

IT SHOE: Black lace-up Stuart Weitzman boots or my Gucci sandals

BEAUTY STAPLE: Coral lipstick and nail color

CURRENT OBSESSION: Planning my future trip to Italy

ULTIMATE FASHION SPLURGE: A shopping spree in Milan

DESIGNER TO DIE FOR: Chanel

SIGNATURE SCENT: BVLGARI's Au The Blanc or Au The Vert. Sometimes I mix them to arrive at a unique scent.

BEST ADVICE: If not now, when? If not me, who?

ZODIAC SIGN: Aries

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Sushi

SIGNATURE SIP: Pinot noir

BEDSIDE READING: The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin, anything by Elin Hilderbrand, and Vanity Fair, Vogue and People magazines!

BEDTIME: By 10PM