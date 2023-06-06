VEGAS Magazine's Favorite Summer Finds in Sin City

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature

Art, dining and the world's largest jewelry show have Las Vegas ushering in the sunny season in style.

Here, a look at Tacori’s Dantela Collection round solitaire engagement ring and three-stone Bloom ring with Cadillac side stones.



Tacori is among the many brands that will participate in COUTURE.

BEJEWELED

The world’s biggest jewelry brands will descend upon Las Vegas for two of the city’s most anticipated gatherings. First, Wynn Las Vegas will host COUTURE June 1 to 4, a business-to-business trade event where buyers from Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus—among other top retailers—convene to explore high jewelry collections teeming with gemstones, exotic jewels and one-of-a-kind designs. Simultaneously, on June 2 to 5, more than 30,000 of the industry’s trailblazers from over 130 countries will head to The Venetian for JCK, the world’s largest jewelry trade event that brings buyers, designers, manufacturers and suppliers together under one roof. Highlights include marketing tips from keynote speaker Johnny Cupcakes on June 3 and a special performance by multiplatinum singersongwriter Andy Grammer during JCK Rocks in the Palazzo Ballroom on June 4. Las Vegas’ neon lights won’t be the only thing shining bright this June. thecoutureshow.com; lasvegas.jckonline.com



The new Flanker Kitchen Sports Bar is highlighted by numerous LED screens—including a 30-foot by 9-foot main screen—for watching the day’s biggest games.

GOOD SPORT

Aft er charming gourmands with Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas, Carver Road Hospitality has revealed its latest concept at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Enter Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar, a fan-focused gathering spot located near the pathway to Allegiant Stadium. Stop by the walk-up window to grab drinks and snacks, like a giant soft pretzel, or head inside to discover a sprawling space illuminated by a ceiling modeled aft er the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix racetrack. Six dining areas, three private dining suites, a 24-seat patio and a private karaoke and game-day viewing suite off er plenty of places to socialize over executive chef Daniel Ontiveros’ classic American cuisine. Score big with truffle burgers, fried mac and cheese, nachos and boozy milkshakes—plus flowing cocktails and one of the largest draft and bottled beer selections on the Strip. Cheers! flankerlv.com; mandalaybay.com

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION



Sir Roger Deakins, “The Joy of Flight, Teignmouth” (2000)



“Judy’s Chair, Scotland” (2012).

See the world through the lens of two-time Academy Award-winning cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins during Byways, a new photography exhibit at Las Vegas’ FAS44 art gallery. Known for his work in 1917, The Shawshank Redemption, Fargo, A Beautiful Mind, Skyfall and Blade Runner 2049, the artist reveals photographs spanning more than five decades of his career—from striking landscapes across Australia and Scotland to mesmerizing portraits. “Roger’s films have been seen and enjoyed by a wide audience of countless millions throughout the world,” says gallery owner Michael Frey. “I’m proud that this exhibition will give people an opportunity to view a different, more personal side of one of the greatest artists of our time.” Explore Deakins’ dazzling works by making an appointment now through June 23. fas44.com

SWEET SOMETHINGS



Hakkasan’s new Sweet Caviar Dessert Pairing rings up for a cool $688.

Luxury awaits at Hakkasan at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, where the award-winning Chinese concept is now exclusively home to a $688 dessert. Created by Tao Group Hospitality global pastry chef Romain Cornu, in collaboration with LOUIS XIII cellar master Baptiste Loiseau, the Sweet Caviar Dessert Pairing features mango and passion fruit sorbet teamed with tiered passion fruit cake served in a traditional caviar tin that’s topped with coconut pearls crafted to look like caviar. LOUIS XIII cognac served in two crystal glasses provides the perfect pour on the side. Says Loiseau, “Elegance, finesse and harmony are combined in an explosion of freshness that awakens and elevates both sight and taste.” We’ve got a sugar crush. taogroup.com; mgmgrand.com