Waldorf Astoria provides the ultimate high tea experience in Las Vegas on the 23rd floor of the Hilton non-gaming resort. Enjoy assorted pastries and finger sandwiches on tiered towers, loose-leaf teas and Champagne at Tea Lounge at Waldorf Astoria.

Subtle chatter, laughter, the periodic popping of Champagne bottles and the clinking of teacups and flutes all contribute to the ambiance. Transport to classic British high tea at The Tea Lounge at Waldorf Astoria with a Las Vegas twist.

Imbibe the infusion of desiccated loose-leaf herbal, green, black, oolong and artisanal blends with friends and family. Enjoy a masala chai with fresh ground spices, the organic lychee green or one of the many other options available.

The tradition behind high tea combined with the elegance of Waldorf Astoria and the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip offers a unique experience. Not only does Tea Lounge at Waldorf Astoria create a fun and memorable affair, but the health benefits of tea are all more reasons to embrace teatime.

Information's National Library of Medicine, the polyphenols in tea "have been reported to possess antioxidant, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory activities; modulate detoxification enzymes; stimulate immune function and decrease platelet aggregation." Furthermore, "Consumption of tea, in particular green tea (GT), has been correlated with low incidence of chronic pathologies in which oxidative stress has been reported to be involved, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases."

Drink to health with each sip of tea while enjoying crystal clear views of the Las Vegas Strip. Tea Lounge offers views, elegance, globally sourced teas and tasty pastries and bites. Do teatime in style at Tea Lounge on the 23rd floor of Waldorf Astoria.