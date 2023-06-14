By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Feature Parties Events Celebrity Entertainment

Vegas Golden Knights won the NHL Champion on June 13 and celebrated the victory at Omnia Nightclub of Tao Group Hospitality inside Caesars Palace. The guys brought their high energy following their epic win with their Stanley Cup trophy in hand, on stage, in the DJ booth, at the table and all over Omnia Nightclub for everyone to see.

Captain Mark Stone, goalie Adin Hill, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar, William Karlson and the rest of the team arrived ready to party with their friends and family. The DJ booth boomed with the champions and their large shining trophy as DJ Steve Aoki played Queen's "We Are the Champions."

Aoki exclaims of the boisterous occasion, "Mind blown! What a night! History was made last night and it was an intense journey. Performing at the pregame show for their winning Stanley Cup game was already a surreal experience, right outside game five." He continues, "Then watching the Knights dominate and take the Cup like that and then cap off the night by celebrating with the champs at my show at Omnia, it was a dream come true."

Vegas Golden Knights player #61, Mark Stone, celebrated the Stanley Cup victory against the Florida Panthers on the ice at T-Mobile Arena immediately following the conclusion of game five. The Stanly Cup champions proceeded to Jewel Jewel Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino for a private party. Thereafter the festivities continued at Omnia Nightclub. Vegas Golden Knights players, their families, the Omnia Nightclub crowd and DJ Steve Aoki were all hyped in honor of the NHL league's new Stanley Cup champions.

"Something about music and sports being able to bring people together, and that night was a testament to that. Forever grateful to have been a part of such an unforgettable celebration,” gushes Aoki. Congratulations to the first and only NHL team in Las Vegas. Go Knights, go!