Revealed: VEGAS Magazine's Best of City List

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature

We scoured the city to curate the ultimate guide to luxury living in Vegas.

STYLE AND BEAUTY

Look and feel your best with the help of these local retail and wellness destinations

BEST SHOP AND DINE

The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

theforumshops.com

BEST DESIGNER COLLECTION

The Shops at Crystals

theshopsatcrystals.com

BEST EXPERIENTIAL SHOPPING

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

grandcanalshoppes.com



Shop Louis Vuitton’s By The Pool Horizon 55 rolling hardcase at Wynn Las Vegas

BEST NEW FASHION BOUTIQUE

Louis Vuitton at Wynn Las Vegas

louisvuitton.com; [wynnlasvegas.com](http://wynnlasvegas.com)



18,848 square feet, the new Bucherer 1888 TimeDome spans two floors and is home to dozens of iconic watch brands, from Breitling and Cartier to Omega and Tudor.

BEST NEW LUXURY WATCH BOUTIQUE

Bucherer 1888 TimeDome at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

tourneau.com; theforumshops.com

BEST BRAND-SPECIFIC WATCH BOUTIQUE

Rolex Boutique by LV Luxury Jewelers at The Shops at Crystals

[rolexboutique-crystalslasvegas.com](http://rolexboutique-crystalslasvegas.com)

BEST LUXURY WATCH SELECTION

Bellusso Jewelers at The Palazzo at The Venetian

lvluxuryjewelers.com/bellusso-jewelry

BEST MENSWEAR BRAND

Maceoo

maceoo.com

BEST LUXURY SWIMWEAR

Dolcessa Swimwear

mydolcessa.com

BEST LUXURY PAWN SHOP

Max Pawn Luxury

maxpawn.com

BEST LOCAL WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE

Vasari

@vasarilasvegas

BEST NON-INVASIVE BEAUTY TREATMENTS

Sikara Medspa

sikaramedspa.com

BEST FERTILITY DOCTOR

Dr. Eva Littman, Red Rock Fertility

redrockfertility.com



A menu of massages awaits at The Spa at Palms Casino Resort

BEST SPA RENOVATION

The Spa at Palms Casino Resort

palms.com

BEST DAY SPA

Canyon Ranch Spa & Fitness

canyonranch.com/las-vegas

BEST WATER THERAPY

Spa Aquae at JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

spaaquaelv.com

BEST SUNRISE YOGA

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

cosmpolitanlasvegas.com

BEST BOUTIQUE FITNESS STUDIO

TruFusion Summerlin

trufusion.com

BEST NEW PERSONAL TRAINING EXPERIENCE

IVI Performance

iviperformance.com

BEST HOLISTIC HEALTH COACH

Kelley Nemiro

wellnessbykelley.com

FOOD AND DRINK

Craft cocktails and elevated eats draw locals and visitors alike to Las Vegas’ buzzing culinary scene.

BEST CRAFT COFFEE

Urth Caffe

urthcaffe.com

BEST BRUNCH ON THE STRIP

Jardin

wynnlasvegas.com

BEST BRUNCH OFF THE STRIP

Kassi Beach House

kassibeach.com

BEST BUFFET

Bacchanal Buffet

caesars.com

BEST LUNCH SPOT

Spago

bellagio.com

BEST PHOTOWORTHY CAFÉ

Café Lola

ilovecafelola.com

BEST SUPERFOOD SELECTION

SunLife Organics

sunlifeorganics.com

BEST VEGAN CUISINE

Crossroads Kitchen

crossroadslasvegas.com

BEST NEW CULINARY COLLECTIVE

The Sundry

thesundrylv.com

BEST NEW FOOD HALL

Proper Eats

Food Hall Propereats

lasvegas.com

BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE FOOD HALL

Eataly

eataly.com

BEST NEW MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Toca Madera

tocamadera.com

BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Casa Playa

wynnlasvegas.com



Order a cucumber jalapeño margarita paired with a beerbattered shrimp taco and carnaditas duck taco at SOL Mexican Cocina at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

BEST NEW TACOS AND TEQUILA

SOL Mexican Cocina

solcocina.com

BEST NEW STEAKHOUSE ON THE STRIP

Stanton Social Prime

taogroup.com

BEST NEW STEAKHOUSE OFF THE STRIP

138 Restaurant

138restaurant.com

BEST TRIEDAND- TRUE STEAKHOUSE

Carversteak

carversteak.com

BEST STEAKHOUSE TO PARTY AT

STK

Las Vegas

Cosmopolitan

lasvegas.com

BEST STEAKHOUSE WITH A VIEW

SW Steakhouse

wynnlasvegas.com

BEST NEW ITALIAN RESTAURANT

RPM Italian

rpmrestaurants.com

BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Cipriani

cipriani.com

BEST OMAKASE EXPERIENCE

Wakuda

venetianlasvegas.com

BEST SUSHI WITH A SCENE

Nobu

noburestaurants.com



The enchanting exterior of Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.

BEST THAI RESTAURANT

Lotus of Siam

lotusofsiamlv.com; lotusredrock.com

BEST COCKTAIL COLLECTIVE

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

venetianlasvegas.com

BEST WINE MENU

Wally’s Wine & Spirits

rwlasvegas.com



With seats for just four to six guests, The Garden Table at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens features a brunch menu by Sadelle’s and dinner by Michael Mina.

BEST INTIMATE DINING EXPERIENCE

The Garden Table at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

bellagio.com

BEST DINNER AND A SHOW

Delilah

wynnlasvegas.com

BEST NEW DATE NIGHT

Cathédrale

taogroup.com

BEST DATE NIGHT WITH A VIEW

Vetri Cucina

palms.com/dining

BEST SKY-HIGH SIPS

Alle Lounge on 66

rwlasvegas.com

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Fine art, sports and music all convene in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

BEST NEW ART INSTALLATION

Transfix at Resorts World Las Vegas

transfi xart.com

BEST IMMERSIVE ART EXPERIENCES

Lighthouse ArtSpace at The Shops at Crystals

lighthouseartspace.com

BEST FINE ART EXHIBITS

Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art

bellagio.com

BEST NEW EXHIBIT

Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition

dianalasvegas.com



See a sculpture from Nick Cave’s Soundsuit series at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art’s In Bloom exhibit through Sept. 10

BEST SCULPTURE DISPLAY

The Art of Richard MacDonald at Bellagio Las Vegas

theartofrichardmacdonald.com

BEST FINE ART GALLERY

Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery

parkwestgallery.com

BEST LOCAL TALENT AGENCY

TNG Agency

tngagency.com

BEST JAZZ CLUB

Vic’s Las Vegas

vicslasvegas.com

Traci Elaine Lee, Deri’Andra Tucker and Shayla Brielle G. are The Supremes in the national tour of Ain’t Too Proud

BEST PERFORMING ARTS LINEUP

The Smith Center

thesmithcenter.com

BEST NEW GAME NIGHT

Flight Club Social Darts

flightclubdartsusa.com/las-vegas

BEST NEW PLACE TO WATCH A GAME

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar flankerlv.com

BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE PLACE TO WATCH A GAME

Stadium Swim

circalasvegas.com



The Bellagio Grandstands will be the place to be Nov. 18 for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

BEST NEW SPORTING EVENT

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

f1lasvegasgp.com

BEST CIGAR LOUNGE

Eight Lounge

eightloungelv.com

BEST COMEDY RESIDENCY

Sebastian Maniscalco: Live from Las Vegas

wynnlasvegas.com

BEST CONCERT RESIDENCY

Weekends with Adele

caesars.com

BEST NEW CONCERT TICKET

U2:UV Achtung Baby

Live at the Sphere

u2xsphere.com

BEST ROOFTOP POOL PARTY

Drai’s Beachclub

draisgroup.com

BEST NIGHTCLUB

XS Las Vegas

wynnnightlife.com

BEST DAY CLUB

Tao Beach Dayclub

taogroup.com



Bask in the sun at the adults-only Rouge Cabanas

BEST NEWADULTS-ONLY POOL

Rouge Cabanas at Red Rock Casino

Resort & Spa

rougeroomlv.com

BEST DJ LINEUP

Resorts World Las Vegas

rwlasvegas.com

HOME AND AWAY

Spruce up your space or book a staycation—Las Vegas’ design and hospitality scenes have it all.



Shop luxury diffusers, candles, match cloches and soaps at Diptyque Paris at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

BEST FRAGRANCES FOR THE HOME

Diptyque Paris at The Forum Shops

diptyqueparis.com; theforumshops.com



Located in MacDonald Highlands, the new Four Seasons Private Residences is set to debut in 2026. Coveted design elements include sprawling outdoor terraces and sky-high views of the desert and mountains.

BEST LUXURY HIGH-RISE

Four Seasons Private

Residences Las Vegas

lasvegasprivateresidences.com

BEST WINDOW TREATMENTS

Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions

sunburstshutters.com

BEST FULL-SERVICE DEVELOPMENT FIRM

Blue Heron

blueheron.com

BEST ARCHITECT

Richard Luke Architects

richardlukearchitects.com

BEST NEIGHBORHOOD TO BUY IN

The Summit Club

summitclubnv.com

BEST MIXED-USE COMMUNITY

UnCommons

uncommons.com

BEST DESIGN RESOURCE

Design Source Interiors

dsilv.com

BEST FURNITURE SHOWROOM

Mercato Interiors

mercatointeriors.com

BEST NEW HOME STORE

House Supply & Co.

housesupplyandco.com

BEST FULL-SERVICE INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO

House of Four Design Studio

houseoffourdesign.com

BEST MODERNECLECTIC INTERIOR DESIGNER

Daniella Villamil Interior Design

daniellavillamil.com

BEST COAST-TO-COAST INTERIOR DESIGNER

Taylor Borsari Inc.

taylorborsari.com



A bird’s-eye view of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

BEST STAYCATION FOR FRIENDS

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

BEST STAYCATION FOR COUPLES

Wynn Las Vegas

wynnlasvegas.com

BEST STAYCATION FOR THE FAMILY

Mandalay Bay

Resort and Casino

mandalaybay.com

BEST OFF-STRIP STAYCATION

Red Rock Casino

Resort & Spa

redrockresort.com

BEST CLASSIC HOTEL

Bellagio Resort & Casino

bellagio.com

BEST DOWNTOWN HOTEL

Circa Resort & Casino

circalasvegas.com

BEST HAUTE HIDEAWAYS

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas; Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

fourseasons.com/lasvegas; waldorfastorialasvegas.com

BEST WEEKEND GETAWAY

The Oasis at Death Valley

oasisatdeathvalley.com