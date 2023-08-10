Search Our Site

Revealed: VEGAS Magazine's Best of City List

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | August 10, 2023 | Culture Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature

We scoured the city to curate the ultimate guide to luxury living in Vegas.

STYLE AND BEAUTY

Look and feel your best with the help of these local retail and wellness destinations

BEST SHOP AND DINE
The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
theforumshops.com

BEST DESIGNER COLLECTION
The Shops at Crystals
theshopsatcrystals.com

BEST EXPERIENTIAL SHOPPING
Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
grandcanalshoppes.com

Shop Louis Vuitton’s By The Pool Horizon 55 rolling hardcase at Wynn Las Vegas PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
BEST NEW FASHION BOUTIQUE
Louis Vuitton at Wynn Las Vegas
louisvuitton.com; [wynnlasvegas.com](http://wynnlasvegas.com)

18,848 square feet, the new Bucherer 1888 TimeDome spans two fl oors and is home to dozens of iconic watch brands, from Breitling and Cartier to Omega and Tudor. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
BEST NEW LUXURY WATCH BOUTIQUE
Bucherer 1888 TimeDome at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
tourneau.com; theforumshops.com

BEST BRAND-SPECIFIC WATCH BOUTIQUE
Rolex Boutique by LV Luxury Jewelers at The Shops at Crystals
[rolexboutique-crystalslasvegas.com](http://rolexboutique-crystalslasvegas.com)

BEST LUXURY WATCH SELECTION
Bellusso Jewelers at The Palazzo at The Venetian
lvluxuryjewelers.com/bellusso-jewelry

BEST MENSWEAR BRAND
Maceoo
maceoo.com

BEST LUXURY SWIMWEAR
Dolcessa Swimwear
mydolcessa.com

BEST LUXURY PAWN SHOP
Max Pawn Luxury
maxpawn.com

BEST LOCAL WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE
Vasari
@vasarilasvegas

BEST NON-INVASIVE BEAUTY TREATMENTS
Sikara Medspa
sikaramedspa.com

BEST FERTILITY DOCTOR
Dr. Eva Littman, Red Rock Fertility
redrockfertility.com

A menu of massages awaits at The Spa at Palms Casino Resort PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
BEST SPA RENOVATION
The Spa at Palms Casino Resort
palms.com

BEST DAY SPA
Canyon Ranch Spa & Fitness
canyonranch.com/las-vegas

BEST WATER THERAPY
Spa Aquae at JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
spaaquaelv.com

BEST SUNRISE YOGA
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
cosmpolitanlasvegas.com

BEST BOUTIQUE FITNESS STUDIO
TruFusion Summerlin
trufusion.com

BEST NEW PERSONAL TRAINING EXPERIENCE
IVI Performance
iviperformance.com

BEST HOLISTIC HEALTH COACH
Kelley Nemiro
wellnessbykelley.com

FOOD AND DRINK

Craft cocktails and elevated eats draw locals and visitors alike to Las Vegas’ buzzing culinary scene.

BEST CRAFT COFFEE
Urth Caffe
urthcaffe.com

BEST BRUNCH ON THE STRIP
Jardin
wynnlasvegas.com

BEST BRUNCH OFF THE STRIP
Kassi Beach House
kassibeach.com

BEST BUFFET
Bacchanal Buffet
caesars.com

BEST LUNCH SPOT
Spago
bellagio.com

BEST PHOTOWORTHY CAFÉ
Café Lola
ilovecafelola.com

BEST SUPERFOOD SELECTION
SunLife Organics
sunlifeorganics.com

BEST VEGAN CUISINE
Crossroads Kitchen
crossroadslasvegas.com

BEST NEW CULINARY COLLECTIVE
The Sundry
thesundrylv.com

BEST NEW FOOD HALL
Proper Eats
lasvegas.com

BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE FOOD HALL
Eataly
eataly.com

BEST NEW MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Toca Madera
tocamadera.com

BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Casa Playa
wynnlasvegas.com

Order a cucumber jalapeño margarita paired with a beerbattered shrimp taco and carnaditas duck taco at SOL Mexican Cocina at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

BEST NEW TACOS AND TEQUILA
SOL Mexican Cocina
solcocina.com

BEST NEW STEAKHOUSE ON THE STRIP
Stanton Social Prime
taogroup.com

BEST NEW STEAKHOUSE OFF THE STRIP
138 Restaurant
138restaurant.com

BEST TRIEDAND- TRUE STEAKHOUSE
Carversteak
carversteak.com

BEST STEAKHOUSE TO PARTY AT
STK
BEST STEAKHOUSE WITH A VIEW
SW Steakhouse
wynnlasvegas.com

BEST NEW ITALIAN RESTAURANT
RPM Italian
rpmrestaurants.com

BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE MEXICAN RESTAURANT
BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Cipriani
cipriani.com

BEST OMAKASE EXPERIENCE
Wakuda
venetianlasvegas.com

BEST SUSHI WITH A SCENE
Nobu
noburestaurants.com

The enchanting exterior of Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOTUS OF SIAM SUMMERLIN
BEST THAI RESTAURANT
Lotus of Siam
lotusofsiamlv.com; lotusredrock.com

BEST COCKTAIL COLLECTIVE
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
venetianlasvegas.com

BEST WINE MENU
Wally’s Wine & Spirits
rwlasvegas.com

BEST INTIMATE DINING EXPERIENCE

The Garden Table at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
bellagio.com

BEST DINNER AND A SHOW
Delilah
wynnlasvegas.com

BEST NEW DATE NIGHT
Cathédrale
taogroup.com

BEST DATE NIGHT WITH A VIEW
Vetri Cucina
palms.com/dining

BEST SKY-HIGH SIPS
Alle Lounge on 66
rwlasvegas.com

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Fine art, sports and music all convene in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

BEST NEW ART INSTALLATION
Transfix at Resorts World Las Vegas
transfi xart.com

BEST IMMERSIVE ART EXPERIENCES
Lighthouse ArtSpace at The Shops at Crystals
lighthouseartspace.com

BEST FINE ART EXHIBITS
Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art
bellagio.com

BEST NEW EXHIBIT
Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition
dianalasvegas.com

Traci Elaine Lee, Deri’Andra Tucker and Shayla Brielle G. are The Supremes in the national tour of Ain’t Too Proud PHOTO: BY JENKS IMAGING
See a sculpture from Nick Cave’s Soundsuit series at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art’s In Bloom exhibit through Sept. 10

BEST SCULPTURE DISPLAY
The Art of Richard MacDonald at Bellagio Las Vegas
theartofrichardmacdonald.com

BEST FINE ART GALLERY
Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery
parkwestgallery.com

BEST LOCAL TALENT AGENCY
TNG Agency
tngagency.com

BEST JAZZ CLUB
Vic’s Las Vegas
vicslasvegas.com

BEST PERFORMING ARTS LINEUP
The Smith Center
thesmithcenter.com

BEST NEW GAME NIGHT
Flight Club Social Darts
flightclubdartsusa.com/las-vegas

BEST NEW PLACE TO WATCH A GAME
Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar flankerlv.com

BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE PLACE TO WATCH A GAME
Stadium Swim
circalasvegas.com

The Bellagio Grandstands will be the place to be Nov. 18 for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix PHOTO COURTESY OF: MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
BEST NEW SPORTING EVENT
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
f1lasvegasgp.com

BEST CIGAR LOUNGE
Eight Lounge
eightloungelv.com

BEST COMEDY RESIDENCY
Sebastian Maniscalco: Live from Las Vegas
wynnlasvegas.com

BEST CONCERT RESIDENCY
Weekends with Adele
caesars.com

BEST NEW CONCERT TICKET
U2:UV Achtung Baby
Live at the Sphere
u2xsphere.com

BEST ROOFTOP POOL PARTY
Drai’s Beachclub
draisgroup.com

BEST NIGHTCLUB
XS Las Vegas
wynnnightlife.com

BEST DAY CLUB
Tao Beach Dayclub
taogroup.com

BEST NEWADULTS-ONLY POOL
Rouge Cabanas at Red Rock Casino
Resort & Spa
rougeroomlv.com

BEST DJ LINEUP
Resorts World Las Vegas
rwlasvegas.com

HOME AND AWAY

Spruce up your space or book a staycation—Las Vegas’ design and hospitality scenes have it all.

Shop luxury diffusers, candles, match cloches and soaps at Diptyque Paris at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
BEST FRAGRANCES FOR THE HOME
Diptyque Paris at The Forum Shops
diptyqueparis.com; theforumshops.com

Located in MacDonald Highlands, the new Four Seasons Private Residences is set to debut in 2026. Coveted design elements include sprawling outdoor terraces and sky-high views of the desert and mountains. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
BEST LUXURY HIGH-RISE
Four Seasons Private
Residences Las Vegas
lasvegasprivateresidences.com

BEST WINDOW TREATMENTS
Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions
sunburstshutters.com

BEST FULL-SERVICE DEVELOPMENT FIRM
Blue Heron
blueheron.com

BEST ARCHITECT
Richard Luke Architects
richardlukearchitects.com

BEST NEIGHBORHOOD TO BUY IN
The Summit Club
summitclubnv.com

BEST MIXED-USE COMMUNITY
UnCommons
uncommons.com

BEST DESIGN RESOURCE
Design Source Interiors
dsilv.com

BEST FURNITURE SHOWROOM
Mercato Interiors
mercatointeriors.com

BEST NEW HOME STORE
House Supply & Co.
housesupplyandco.com

BEST FULL-SERVICE INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO
House of Four Design Studio
houseoffourdesign.com

BEST MODERNECLECTIC INTERIOR DESIGNER
Daniella Villamil Interior Design
daniellavillamil.com

BEST COAST-TO-COAST INTERIOR DESIGNER
Taylor Borsari Inc.
taylorborsari.com

A bird’s-eye view of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS
BEST STAYCATION FOR FRIENDS
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

BEST STAYCATION FOR COUPLES
Wynn Las Vegas
wynnlasvegas.com

BEST STAYCATION FOR THE FAMILY
Mandalay Bay
Resort and Casino
mandalaybay.com

BEST OFF-STRIP STAYCATION
Red Rock Casino
Resort & Spa
redrockresort.com

BEST CLASSIC HOTEL
Bellagio Resort & Casino
bellagio.com

BEST DOWNTOWN HOTEL
Circa Resort & Casino
circalasvegas.com

BEST HAUTE HIDEAWAYS
Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas; Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
fourseasons.com/lasvegas; waldorfastorialasvegas.com

BEST WEEKEND GETAWAY
The Oasis at Death Valley
oasisatdeathvalley.com


