Revealed: VEGAS Magazine's Best of City List

By Allison Mitchell | August 10, 2023
We scoured the city to curate the ultimate guide to luxury living in Vegas.
Look and feel your best with the help of these local retail and wellness destinations
BEST SHOP AND DINE
The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
theforumshops.com
BEST DESIGNER COLLECTION
The Shops at Crystals
theshopsatcrystals.com
BEST EXPERIENTIAL SHOPPING
Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
grandcanalshoppes.com
Shop Louis Vuitton’s By The Pool Horizon 55 rolling hardcase at Wynn Las Vegas
BEST NEW FASHION BOUTIQUE
Louis Vuitton at Wynn Las Vegas
louisvuitton.com; [wynnlasvegas.com](http://wynnlasvegas.com)
18,848 square feet, the new Bucherer 1888 TimeDome spans two floors and is home to dozens of iconic watch brands, from Breitling and Cartier to Omega and Tudor.
BEST NEW LUXURY WATCH BOUTIQUE
Bucherer 1888 TimeDome at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
tourneau.com; theforumshops.com
BEST BRAND-SPECIFIC WATCH BOUTIQUE
Rolex Boutique by LV Luxury Jewelers at The Shops at Crystals
[rolexboutique-crystalslasvegas.com](http://rolexboutique-crystalslasvegas.com)
BEST LUXURY WATCH SELECTION
Bellusso Jewelers at The Palazzo at The Venetian
lvluxuryjewelers.com/bellusso-jewelry
BEST MENSWEAR BRAND
Maceoo
maceoo.com
BEST LUXURY SWIMWEAR
Dolcessa Swimwear
mydolcessa.com
BEST LUXURY PAWN SHOP
Max Pawn Luxury
maxpawn.com
BEST LOCAL WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE
Vasari
@vasarilasvegas
BEST NON-INVASIVE BEAUTY TREATMENTS
Sikara Medspa
sikaramedspa.com
BEST FERTILITY DOCTOR
Dr. Eva Littman, Red Rock Fertility
redrockfertility.com
A menu of massages awaits at The Spa at Palms Casino Resort
BEST SPA RENOVATION
The Spa at Palms Casino Resort
palms.com
BEST DAY SPA
Canyon Ranch Spa & Fitness
canyonranch.com/las-vegas
BEST WATER THERAPY
Spa Aquae at JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
spaaquaelv.com
BEST SUNRISE YOGA
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
cosmpolitanlasvegas.com
BEST BOUTIQUE FITNESS STUDIO
TruFusion Summerlin
trufusion.com
BEST NEW PERSONAL TRAINING EXPERIENCE
IVI Performance
iviperformance.com
BEST HOLISTIC HEALTH COACH
Kelley Nemiro
wellnessbykelley.com
Craft cocktails and elevated eats draw locals and visitors alike to Las Vegas’ buzzing culinary scene.
BEST CRAFT COFFEE
Urth Caffe
urthcaffe.com
BEST BRUNCH ON THE STRIP
Jardin
wynnlasvegas.com
BEST BRUNCH OFF THE STRIP
Kassi Beach House
kassibeach.com
BEST BUFFET
Bacchanal Buffet
caesars.com
BEST LUNCH SPOT
Spago
bellagio.com
BEST PHOTOWORTHY CAFÉ
Café Lola
ilovecafelola.com
BEST SUPERFOOD SELECTION
SunLife Organics
sunlifeorganics.com
BEST VEGAN CUISINE
Crossroads Kitchen
crossroadslasvegas.com
BEST NEW CULINARY COLLECTIVE
The Sundry
thesundrylv.com
BEST NEW FOOD HALL
Proper Eats
Food Hall Propereats
lasvegas.com
BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE FOOD HALL
Eataly
eataly.com
BEST NEW MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Toca Madera
tocamadera.com
BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Casa Playa
wynnlasvegas.com
Order a cucumber jalapeño margarita paired with a beerbattered shrimp taco and carnaditas duck taco at SOL Mexican Cocina at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
BEST NEW TACOS AND TEQUILA
SOL Mexican Cocina
solcocina.com
BEST NEW STEAKHOUSE ON THE STRIP
Stanton Social Prime
taogroup.com
BEST NEW STEAKHOUSE OFF THE STRIP
138 Restaurant
138restaurant.com
BEST TRIEDAND- TRUE STEAKHOUSE
Carversteak
carversteak.com
BEST STEAKHOUSE TO PARTY AT
STK
Las Vegas
Cosmopolitan
lasvegas.com
BEST STEAKHOUSE WITH A VIEW
SW Steakhouse
wynnlasvegas.com
BEST NEW ITALIAN RESTAURANT
RPM Italian
rpmrestaurants.com
BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Cipriani
cipriani.com
BEST OMAKASE EXPERIENCE
Wakuda
venetianlasvegas.com
BEST SUSHI WITH A SCENE
Nobu
noburestaurants.com
The enchanting exterior of Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.
BEST THAI RESTAURANT
Lotus of Siam
lotusofsiamlv.com; lotusredrock.com
BEST COCKTAIL COLLECTIVE
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
venetianlasvegas.com
BEST WINE MENU
Wally’s Wine & Spirits
rwlasvegas.com
With seats for just four to six guests, The Garden Table at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens features a brunch menu by Sadelle’s and dinner by Michael Mina.
BEST INTIMATE DINING EXPERIENCE
The Garden Table at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
bellagio.com
BEST DINNER AND A SHOW
Delilah
wynnlasvegas.com
BEST NEW DATE NIGHT
Cathédrale
taogroup.com
BEST DATE NIGHT WITH A VIEW
Vetri Cucina
palms.com/dining
BEST SKY-HIGH SIPS
Alle Lounge on 66
rwlasvegas.com
Fine art, sports and music all convene in the Entertainment Capital of the World.
BEST NEW ART INSTALLATION
Transfix at Resorts World Las Vegas
transfi xart.com
BEST IMMERSIVE ART EXPERIENCES
Lighthouse ArtSpace at The Shops at Crystals
lighthouseartspace.com
BEST FINE ART EXHIBITS
Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art
bellagio.com
BEST NEW EXHIBIT
Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition
dianalasvegas.com
See a sculpture from Nick Cave’s Soundsuit series at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art’s In Bloom exhibit through Sept. 10
BEST SCULPTURE DISPLAY
The Art of Richard MacDonald at Bellagio Las Vegas
theartofrichardmacdonald.com
BEST FINE ART GALLERY
Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery
parkwestgallery.com
BEST LOCAL TALENT AGENCY
TNG Agency
tngagency.com
BEST JAZZ CLUB
Vic’s Las Vegas
vicslasvegas.com
Traci Elaine Lee, Deri’Andra Tucker and Shayla Brielle G. are The Supremes in the national tour of Ain’t Too Proud
BEST PERFORMING ARTS LINEUP
The Smith Center
thesmithcenter.com
BEST NEW GAME NIGHT
Flight Club Social Darts
flightclubdartsusa.com/las-vegas
BEST NEW PLACE TO WATCH A GAME
Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar flankerlv.com
BEST TRIED-ANDTRUE PLACE TO WATCH A GAME
Stadium Swim
circalasvegas.com
The Bellagio Grandstands will be the place to be Nov. 18 for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
BEST NEW SPORTING EVENT
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
f1lasvegasgp.com
BEST CIGAR LOUNGE
Eight Lounge
eightloungelv.com
BEST COMEDY RESIDENCY
Sebastian Maniscalco: Live from Las Vegas
wynnlasvegas.com
BEST CONCERT RESIDENCY
Weekends with Adele
caesars.com
BEST NEW CONCERT TICKET
U2:UV Achtung Baby
Live at the Sphere
u2xsphere.com
BEST ROOFTOP POOL PARTY
Drai’s Beachclub
draisgroup.com
BEST NIGHTCLUB
XS Las Vegas
wynnnightlife.com
BEST DAY CLUB
Tao Beach Dayclub
taogroup.com
Bask in the sun at the adults-only Rouge Cabanas
BEST NEWADULTS-ONLY POOL
Rouge Cabanas at Red Rock Casino
Resort & Spa
rougeroomlv.com
BEST DJ LINEUP
Resorts World Las Vegas
rwlasvegas.com
Spruce up your space or book a staycation—Las Vegas’ design and hospitality scenes have it all.
Shop luxury diffusers, candles, match cloches and soaps at Diptyque Paris at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
BEST FRAGRANCES FOR THE HOME
Diptyque Paris at The Forum Shops
diptyqueparis.com; theforumshops.com
Located in MacDonald Highlands, the new Four Seasons Private Residences is set to debut in 2026. Coveted design elements include sprawling outdoor terraces and sky-high views of the desert and mountains.
BEST LUXURY HIGH-RISE
Four Seasons Private
Residences Las Vegas
lasvegasprivateresidences.com
BEST WINDOW TREATMENTS
Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions
sunburstshutters.com
BEST FULL-SERVICE DEVELOPMENT FIRM
Blue Heron
blueheron.com
BEST ARCHITECT
Richard Luke Architects
richardlukearchitects.com
BEST NEIGHBORHOOD TO BUY IN
The Summit Club
summitclubnv.com
BEST MIXED-USE COMMUNITY
UnCommons
uncommons.com
BEST DESIGN RESOURCE
Design Source Interiors
dsilv.com
BEST FURNITURE SHOWROOM
Mercato Interiors
mercatointeriors.com
BEST NEW HOME STORE
House Supply & Co.
housesupplyandco.com
BEST FULL-SERVICE INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO
House of Four Design Studio
houseoffourdesign.com
BEST MODERNECLECTIC INTERIOR DESIGNER
Daniella Villamil Interior Design
daniellavillamil.com
BEST COAST-TO-COAST INTERIOR DESIGNER
Taylor Borsari Inc.
taylorborsari.com
A bird’s-eye view of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
BEST STAYCATION FOR FRIENDS
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
BEST STAYCATION FOR COUPLES
Wynn Las Vegas
wynnlasvegas.com
BEST STAYCATION FOR THE FAMILY
Mandalay Bay
Resort and Casino
mandalaybay.com
BEST OFF-STRIP STAYCATION
Red Rock Casino
Resort & Spa
redrockresort.com
BEST CLASSIC HOTEL
Bellagio Resort & Casino
bellagio.com
BEST DOWNTOWN HOTEL
Circa Resort & Casino
circalasvegas.com
BEST HAUTE HIDEAWAYS
Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas; Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
fourseasons.com/lasvegas; waldorfastorialasvegas.com
BEST WEEKEND GETAWAY
The Oasis at Death Valley
oasisatdeathvalley.com
