Where to Drink and Dine During The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Whether you’re looking for the perfect place to enjoy a pre-race meal or a buzzing lounge to toast the big winners, here’s your ultimate guide to the best spots for brunch, dinner and cocktails in Las Vegas for the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.





Book a reservation at Lotus of Siam to enjoy its Champagne Party Brunch on select Saturdays. PHOTO BY MARCO HERNANDO/ONESEVEN AGENCY

THE BEST OF BRUNCH

Bardot Brasserie

Michael Mina’s spin on French cuisine reinvents fine dining in a lively bistro setting at ARIA Resort & Casino. The atmosphere is perfect for brunch, where foie gras and caviar are served alongside chocolate croissants and duck confit waffles. Wash it all down with a glass of crisp rosé. 702.590.8610, aria.com

Bouchon

Located on the 10th floor of The Venetian, Thomas Keller’s French bistro shines with classics like croquet madame and quiche florentine. The Bouchon pastry assortment is an absolute must, if not the main reason to go. 702.414.6200, thomaskeller.com/bouchonvegas

Eggslut

The line at Eggslut wraps throughout The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ second floor for good reason. Order the clas sic Slut, a coddled egg with smooth potato puree, gray salt, chives and slices of baguette, and get your grub on in nearby chairs crafted to look like broken eggs. 702.698.2344, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Jardin

A lush oasis that overlooks sparkling pools and pristine gardens, Jardin at Wynn Las Vegas is known for its daily breakfast and brunch. Sip a smoked bacon Bloody Mary before enjoying Maine lobster Benedict or chocolate chip red velvet pancakes. 702.770.3463, wynnlasvegas.com

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

Chef Billy DeMarco offers an elevated weekend experience at Wynn Las Vegas. From the cream cheese pancakes to the filet mignon eggs Benedict, the menu features smaller portions to encourage guests to sample a range of dishes. 702.770.7375, wynnlasvegas.com

LAVO

LAVO’s Party Brunch at The Venetian trumps all Saturday daytime plans. Picture an all-you-can-eat menu for a flat price of $55, popping Champagne bottles and dancing to bass-thumping tunes by local DJs. Its killer brunch menu fuels partygoers with indulgent dishes ranging from crispy chicken and waffles to decadent brunch pizza. 702.791.1800, taogroup.com

Lotus of Siam

Visit Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa every Saturday and Sunday to enjoy its Proper Brunch menu featuring classic Thai dishes paired with morning favorites, including shrimp toast and Thai-style steak and eggs. If revelry is what you’re after, stop by on select Saturdays for Champagne Party Brunch, where live DJs spin and decadent bottles are served under Lotus of Siam’s retractable roof. 702.907.8888, lotusredrock.com

Mon Ami Gabi

Reserve a coveted spot on the Mon Ami Gabi patio at Paris Las Vegas to enjoy exquisite brunch options, including a smoked salmon platter featuring toasted brioche, creme fraiche, capers, chives and eggs. Toast to the weekend with a St. Germain Spritz during brunch every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 702.944.4224, monamigabi.com

Spago

Pull up a seat on Spago’s waterfront patio to enjoy Bellagio’s famed fountains, bottomless mimosas and decadent cuisine. Don’t miss Wolfgang Puck’s famous smoked salmon pizza. “Spago’s brunch by the famous fountains of Bellagio quite literally exists nowhere else in the world!” notes Puck. 702.693.8181, bellagio.com

Plenty of pours and pies are on the brunch menu at Wally's Wine & Spirits at Resorts World Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Wally’s Wine & Spirits

Wally’s serves brunch daily at its home inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Salmon Benedict, steak and eggs, and the shareable truffle pizza are flavorful options made tastier when sipped with a Wally’s Bloody Mary or mimosa. 702.676.6966, lasvegas.wallywine.com

THE BEST STEAKHOUSES

Barry’s Downtown Prime

This hot spot from Make It Happen Hospitality is the crown jewel of dining at Circa Resort & Casino. Helmed by chef Barry S. Dakake, the glitzy steakhouse pays homage to the ’50s and ’60s and includes eight distinct dining rooms. Expect tableside preparations and top-of-the-line steaks and seafood. 702.726.5504, barrysdowntownprime.com

Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar

A Las Vegas treasure by way of Chicago, Bavette’s brings French flair to Park MGM. Sink into a sumptuous red leather banquette as jazz fills the air. Then, order Maude’s Seafood Tower before indulging in butcher’s cuts of roasted bone marrow and ribeye steak frites. 702.730.6700, bavettessteakhouse.com



Melt-in-your mouth steak awaits at Park MGM’s Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

A spectacular dining experience awaits at Sahara Las Vegas thanks to award-winning chef José Andrés. From the meat bar, try classic beef tartare. Meanwhile, the fire pit offers globally sourced options like Westholme wagyu from Queensland, Australia and suckling pig from Spain. 702.761.7610, saharalasvegas.com

Carversteak

From tomahawk steaks to wagyu beef and beyond, Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas highlights executive chef Daniel Ontiveros’ beautiful creations, including warm caviar poppers, lobster en croute and F-1 wagyu strip loin. Enjoy decadent dining experiences in the stunning Knife Shop, Whiskey Room or on the outdoor patio. 702.550.2333, carversteak.com

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Satisfy carnivorous cravings at The Palazzo. Reservations are a must to score a table at CUT, where a medley of decadent steakhouse dishes awaits. Think 100% pure Tajima Kobe Japanese wagyu and the must-order banana cream pie. 702.607.6300, venetianlasvegas.com

Jean Georges Steakhouse

Located at ARIA Resort & Casino is this opulent steakhouse from Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Three variations of beef are flown in from around the world—including F1 wagyu and Kobe A5—and are offered in more than a dozen cuts. Up the ante with a side of black truffle mac and cheese. 877.230.2742, aria.com

ONE Steakhouse

Restaurateurs and brothers David Morton and Michael Morton grew up in the industry thanks to their father, Arnie Morton, of the Morton’s Steakhouse empire. Now, they’re building upon that legacy with ONE Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Reserve the Tomahawk Feast, which feeds a crowd of 10 to 12 with six sides and a dry-aged, 18-pound USDA prime tomahawk steak carved tableside. 702.522.8111, onesteakhouselv.com

Prime Steakhouse

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten does steak so right, we had to include him twice. His other carnivorous destination at Bellagio is a jewel box designed by Michael DeSantis in shades of chocolate brown and Tiffany Blue. Order an 18-ounce bone-in ribeye or the famous chilled shellfish platter. 702.693.8484, bellagio.com



The ambiance is as beautiful as the cuisine at Stanton Social Prime. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Stanton Social Prime

This glamorous steakhouse from celebrity chef Chris Santos opened at Caesars Palace over the summer to buzzing fanfare thanks to its stunning art deco interiors and showstopping 64-ounce super tomahawk. 702.650.5985, taogroup.com

STK

It’s always a party at STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. An in-house DJ spins as guests order signature cocktails and dishes, like the 10-ounce filet and wagyu beef sliders. Stop by for weekend brunch to enjoy an 8-ounce skirt steak with a fried egg, shaved truffle, crispy potatoes and truffle-buttered brioche. 702.698.7790, stksteakhouse.com

STRIPSTEAK

As renowned chef Michael Mina’s first steakhouse, the buzz started the day its doors opened at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Naturally, Mina’s menu lived up to the hype thanks to all-natural, corn-fed meat selections. Roughly 100 single-malt scotches await imbibers, while A5 Japanese wagyu ensures an upscale experience. 702.632.7200, mandalaybay.com

SW Steakhouse

A feast for the eyes and palate is on deck at Wynn Las Vegas’ award-winning steakhouse. Chef Mark LoRusso’s A5 Japanese wagyu and dry-aged tomahawk chops are paired with eye-catching entertainment on the Lake of Dreams. 702.770.3325, wynnlasvegas.com



THE BEST SEAFOOD SPOTS

Amalfi by Bobby Flay

After years of jetting off to Italy’s beloved Amalfi Coast, celebrity chef Bobby Flay opened this seafood-heavy hot spot at Caesars Palace that offers whole fish, chilled raw bar options and signature sweets in a gorgeous gilded setting. 866.733.5827, caesars.com

Catch

Catch at ARIA Resort & Casino brings the whole sea to the Sin City dining scene through its truffle sashimi, tartare trio and popular seafood tower. The Catch Roll is a signature, as diners can’t get enough of crab, salmon and miso honey in a hand or cut roll. 702.590.5757, aria.com/catch

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand celebrates New Orleans-style seafood. Try the Creole seafood boil, Carolina gold jambalaya and ora king salmon to taste the Big Easy. 702.891.7374, mgmgrand.com

Estiatorio Milos

The Greek and Mediterranean-influenced cuisine at Estiatorio Milos inspires guests to return again and again for expertly prepared seafood. Located at Restaurant Row in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the eatery is steps away from Grand Canal Shoppes, the casino floor, LAVO and more for an exciting evening postdinner. 702.414.1270, estiatoriomilos.com

Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab

With its specialty in its name, this nationally recognized seafood haven plates endless stone crab daily, served with Joe’s famous mustard sauce. Sweeten the experience with a slice of Joe’s decadent key lime pie, crusted with graham cracker and topped with whipped cream. 702.792.9222, joes.net

Lakeside

The only thing better than the fresh catch on your plate is the view at Lakeside, Wynn’s prized seafood spot. Don’t miss the Lakeside shellfish plateau, domestic white sturgeon caviar and Maine lobster bake. Salty and tasty shared plates, like the oven-roasted lobster and king crab, are making waves with diners of all palates. 702.770.3310, wynnlasvegas.com

Mastro’s Ocean Club

Housed at The Shops at Crystals, Mastro’s Ocean Club has seafood lovers hooked on its delicious fare. With catches brought in from worldwide waters, entrees like 2- to 6-pound live Maine lobster or Alaskan halibut filet are sure to make a splash. 702.798.7115, mastrosrestaurants.com

Michael Mina

Chef Michael Mina curates an award-winning seafood experience at his namesake restaurant at the Bellagio. The star of the menu is the caviar parfait, a soft potato croquette layered with smoked salmon, creme fraiche and Imperial Osetra caviar. 866.259.7111, bellagio.com

The buzzing bar scene at Ocean Prime; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Ocean Prime

Enjoy dinner, lunch and weekend brunch at Ocean Prime’s first Las Vegas location at 63. Reserve a spot on the fourth-floor outdoor terrace, share a smoking shellfish tower, or indulge in caviar and vodka service, a Las Vegas exclusive. 702.529.4770, oceanprime.com

Water Grill

Since 1989, Water Grill has served a vast selection of seasonal seafood, sushi, chilled shellfish and more. Book the Chef’s Table experience at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, which invites parties of 10 to 18 to enjoy an incredible meal, interact with the restaurant’s live tanks and converse with the local chef. 702.832.4777, watergrill.com/vegas

THE BEST PLACES FOR PIZZA

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar

Enjoy New York- and Sicilian-style pizza on the west side of town at Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar. The Las Vegas establishment and the Brooklyn-based mother pizzeria, Di Fara Pizza, attract food critics, chefs, celebrities and pizza enthusiasts. Take a bite! 702.570.7000, domdemarcos.com

La Pizza et La Pasta at Eataly Las Vegas

Head to Park MGM to indulge in Neapolitan-style pies at La Pizza et La Pasta at Eataly Las Vegas. Imported sausages, cheeses and more add to the authenticity of the cuisine, which is incorporated into popular pizzas like the double-layered Vesuvio and crisp Margherita A Ruota Di Carro. 702.730.7617, eataly.com

Mulberry Street Pizzeria

Resorts World Las Vegas is home to Mulberry Street Pizzeria, located just before Zouk Nightclub within the hotel and casino. The late-night crowds will love founder Richie Palmer’s authentic New York-style slices, offered until 3AM on Thursdays and 4AM on Fridays and Saturdays. 702.676.8860, rwlasvegas.com

Naked City Pizza

Order full, half or quarter sheets of the delectable pizzas at Naked City Pizza. Meat lovers, vegetable enthusiasts and cheese fanatics are all provided options from the menu. The signature Naked City Pizza is a must-try, topped with sausage, pepperoni, roasted sweet peppers, onions and green olives. 702.722.2241, nakedcitylv.com

Secret Pizza

Follow your nose to find this popular late-night pizza spot at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Hint: Head to the third floor of the Boulevard Tower and look for the record-lined hallway. Your hunt will be rewarded with New York-style thin-crust slices. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Side Piece Pizza

Order delivery or opt to dine in at Side Piece Pizza. The Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa pizza spot from Clique Hospitality offers traditional Sicilian pizzas plus innovative pies like the signature truffle mushroom. 702.640.0664, sidepiecepizza.com

Those Guys Pies

With three local addresses, Those Guys Pies provides pizza to all regions of Southern Nevada. Build a whole pizza with toppings ranging from bacon and ham to fresh pineapple and charred artichoke. Pizza by the slice is available for smaller orders as well. thoseguyspies.com

THE BEST SUSHI SPOTS

Kumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar

Stepping into Kumi at Mandalay Bay feels like walking into a blooming garden. Sustainably sourced ingredients, shared plates, seasonal fish and bold dishes fill the menu. Dive in with the bluefin tuna pizza, wagyu gyoza and miso-glazed black cod. 702.632.9100, mandalaybay.com

A private dining space at Kusa Nori; PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Kusa Nori

As digital koi fish swim across the floor, Kusa Nori provides a tranquil experience for those seeking specialty rolls, sashimi, nigiri and an extensive menu of sake. Don’t miss exclusive Formula 1 weekend prix-fixe menus to taste the best of what this Resorts World restaurant offers. 702.676.6965, rwlasvegas.com

Morimoto

Chef Masaharu Morimoto invites guests to enjoy an immersive dining experience at his namesake restaurant at MGM Grand, where diners will feel the heat when they sit around the fiery teppanyaki grill. On the sushi side, specialty rolls, sashimi and cold starters, like hamachi tacos and toro tartare, delight. 702.891.3001, mgmgrand.com

Nobu

Sushi lovers can find Nobu at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Award-winning Japanese dishes—think spicy tuna crispy rice, yellowtail sashimi and black cod dry miso—come from founding chef Nobu Matsuhisa. noburestaurants.com

SUSHISAMBA

SUSHISAMBA blends the flavors of Japan, Brazil and Peru into one memorable dining experience at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Enjoy its signature Samba Strip roll, a range of sashimi and nigiri, hand rolls and the chef’s most decadent option, the Samba Ultimate Sashimi platter. 702.607.0700, sushisamba.com

Sushi Roku

Dim lighting and groovy music set the scene at Sushi Roku at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. Utilizing ingredients from Japan, Latin America and Europe, this unique eatery combines the past and present to create diverse specialties. Keep it classic with signature rolls, like the Katana or Senshi, while sipping a tequila-tinged Heat of the Dragon. 702.733.7373, sushiroku.com

TAO Asian Bistro

Enter TAO Asian Bistro inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to discover an intimate Asian paradise featuring a stunning 20-foot Buddha statue and a koi-filled pond. Start with crispy pork bao buns before letting the chef do the legwork with an order of the omakase. 702.388.8338, taogroup.com

Wakuda

A 50 Eggs Hospitality concept, Wakuda is an upscale Japanese restaurant inside The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Stroll through the neon-lit entryway inspired by Tokyo’s Shinjuku region to discover more than 100 sake options in the sleek lounge. VIPs should request to experience the omakase menu in the restaurant’s hidden speakeasy space. 702.665.8592, wakudajapanese.com

Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge

Executive chef Akira Back offers an exquisite dining experience at Yellowtail at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, punctuated by his signature tuna pizza. Sushi lovers will thrive with rolls like the Happa featuring Cajun-spiced albacore tuna and spicy aioli. 702.730.3900, bellagio.com

Zuma

With a global restaurant presence, Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is no newbie to luxurious and sophisticated Japanese dining. Whether dining in its central kitchen or at its sushi counter, guests can expect complex dishes, from black cod marinated in Saikyo miso to the chef’s caviar platter with Japanese condiments. 702.698.2199, zumarestaurant.com

THE TOP SPOTS FOR TACOS & TEQUILA



Vibrant artwork sets the scene at Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. PHOTO BY JOE JANET

Casa Calavera

Located at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Casa Calavera by Tao Group Hospitality wows diners with its colorful interiors that pay homage to Mexico’s Día de Los Muertos. Live mariachi bands roll through every Friday and Saturday, and an open-air patio allows you to enjoy traditional Mexican dishes with beautiful pool views. 702.522.8000, taogroup.com

Casa Playa

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas’ electric Casa Playa provides spectacular Mexican coastal cuisine under the guidance of chef Sarah Thompson. Stop by on Saturdays and Sundays to try its new all-inclusive brunch menu featuring food and beverage stations, group-friendly entrees and a stellar lineup of DJs. 702.770.3643, wynnlasvegas.com

Chica

With a sensational menu crafted by Venezuelan-born celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, Chica at The Venetian gives its diners a taste of Latin America. While Chica may be open for brunch, lunch and dinner, Chica Nights is where the fiesta happens—think live music, performances and flowing tequila cocktails. 702.805.8472, chicarestaurant.com

China Poblano by José Andrés

Michelin-starred, James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés envisioned a restaurant that would capture his travels through the vibrant street markets of Mexico and China. Enter China Poblano, where tacos and noodles are offered side-by-side at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 702.698.7900, chinapoblano.com

El Dorado Cantina

El Dorado Cantina features regional recipes from Mexico using organic and non-GMO ingredients. Open daily, El Dorado’s multiple Las Vegas locations are always prepared for orders like street tacos, sizzling fajitas or chile relleno. eldoradocantina.com

Javier’s

Satiate Mexican food cravings at this hot spot at ARIA Resort & Casino. Boasting one of the largest tequila selections on the West Coast, Javier’s prides itself on offering the highest-quality seafood, beef, pork and chicken in its authentic recipes. Keep it classic with a hand-shaken margarita and a plate of crispy tacos. 702.590.3637, javiers-cantina.com

Raise a glass at La Popular CDMX at Palms Casino Resort. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

La Popular CDMX

Led by executive chef Cesar de la Parra, this new upscale Mexican restaurant at Palms Casino Resort offers locals Las Vegas exclusives—think quesabirria tacos and al pastor enchiladas—plus a robust cocktail menu featuring more than 80 labels of tequila and mezcal. 702.942.6856, palms.com

SOL Mexican Cocina

This newcomer at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace impresses with more than 24 fresh salsas, 100-plus small-batch tequilas and mezcals, and a bevy of delicious tacos during happy hour, dinner and daily brunch. Don’t miss the award-winning Taco Vampiro. 702.329.0884, solmexicancocina.com

Toca Madera

Tucked in the courtyard between ARIA Resort & Casino and The Shops at Crystals, Toca Madera is a dazzling Mexican steakhouse where drinks are lit on fire and performers entertain throughout your delicious dinner. Order the flaming Ghost Rider margarita paired with A5 wagyu tacos, short rib enchiladas or the tableside 40-ounce wagyu tomahawk to cause a scene. 725.255.9030, tocamadera.com

BUZZING BARS AND LOUNGES

Allē Lounge on 66

Raise the roof at Allē Lounge on 66, Resorts World Las Vegas’ sky-high destination offering expansive views of the Las Vegas Strip. Sip the gin-tinged Stardust. 702.676.7766, rwlasvegas.com

Bar Parasol

This venue is airy, light and a bit like something out of a fairy tale, much like the rest of Wynn Las Vegas. Order the Havana, and ask for a caviar flight with your cocktails to elevate the experience. 702.770.7000, wynnlasvegas.com

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

Venture beyond what looks like an ordinary barbershop to discover a Prohibition-style lounge where live bands and karaoke rock the night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Order the smokin’ Oil and Ore cocktail. 702.698.7434, thebarbershoplv.com

The Chandelier

Thousands of shimmering crystals shine at this multistory bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Order the mouth-tingling Verbena cocktail, the bestselling libation on the Strip. 702.698.7000, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Chéri Rooftop

This brand-new rooftop lounge is tucked within the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas. Expect beautiful views of the Strip and Bellagio fountains in a Parisian garden setting, where French-forward wines are poured at two dedicated bars under the glow of sparkling chandeliers. 702.776.7777, cherirooftop.com

The Long Live the Queen cocktail from Easy's Cocktail Lounge; PHOTO BY CHRIS WESSLING

Easy’s Cocktail Lounge

Venture through Proper Eats Food Hall at ARIA Resort & Casino to find this sultry cabaret lounge. Gorgeous cocktails by mixologist Eric Hobbie bring theater to this unique drinking experience. easysvegas.com

Eight Lounge

VIPs light up with premium cigars while sipping cocktails at this celebrity-loved lounge. Discover more than 150 cigar options and live entertainment at this sultry spot at Resorts World Las Vegas. 702.676.7405, eightloungelv.com

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge

Stop by Resorts World Las Vegas’ 360-degree bar on Friday nights for its weekly Return of the Gatz party. The 1920s-themed affair features entertainment by DJ Sax Duo, dressed-up showgirls and flowing Champagne. 702.676.6013, gatsbysvegas.com

Ghost Donkey

Look for the exit door marked with a donkey on the second floor of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Boulevard Tower to discover this intimate speakeasy that serves tequila and mezcal under a rainbow of string lights. 702.698.7000, ghostdonkey.com

Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge

Enter a tropical oasis flowing with island-inspired sips and shareable punch bowls at Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas. Round up your party pals and enjoy a Jungle Bird cocktail, or snap a photo with a rum-, vodka- or tequila-spiked punch bowl until the last call at 2AM. 702.676.7000, rwlasvegas.com

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den

A secret speakeasy not clearly detectable by those passing by creates a hidden gem in plain sight. Search for the cat to give you a clue as to where this elusive spot may be inside Resorts World Las Vegas. 702.676.6979, rwlasvegas.com

Juliet Cocktail Room

Housed in the former Dorsey space at The Venetian, 81/82 Group’s Juliet Cocktail Room invites guests into the glamorous Victorian era with one-of-a-kind sips and live entertainment. Watch dueling pianists and live vocalists tackle the greats, from Elton John to Madonna, as you enjoy the gin-tinged Queen of the Garden. Cheers! 702.414.1945, julietcocktailroom.com

Juniper Cocktail Lounge

Get down at Juniper Lounge, where the largest selection of gin on the Strip is offered. Tucked within Park MGM, this watering hole features live DJs after Dolby Theater shows and on Friday and Saturday nights. 702.730.6773, parkmgm.com

Legacy Club

Zip up the elevator at Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino, where the sleek Legacy Club can be found on its 60th floor. Unwind by the terrace’s outdoor fire pit or admire the skyline from inside. circalasvegas.com



From the design to the drinks, Little Bubble Bar at Delilah is a feast for the senses. PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS

Little Bubble Bar at Delilah

It’s all glitz and glamour at this retro-inspired lounge, open daily from 5:30PM to the wee hours of the night. Leave your cameras behind—anonymity is the name of the game as A-listers are known to jump on stage and flex their musical chops. 702.770.3300, wynnlasvegas.com

Petrossian Bar

Caviar bumps, top-notch cocktails and live piano performances await at this timeless lounge at Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Make a reservation since this place is packed during peak hours. 702.693.7111, bellagio.com

Ski Lodge

Digital snow falls behind the bar at this alpine-inspired speakeasy on the second floor of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Escape the hustle and bustle of the Strip to enjoy a Southside Snowplow cocktail, served by bartenders donning sporty ski attire. 702.534.3419, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Skyfall Lounge

Get lost in the sky at Delano Las Vegas’ Skyfall Lounge, where drinks and bites were crafted in collaboration with renowned chef Alain Ducasse. Sit back and relax with cocktails like the After Hours while resident DJs spin an eclectic playlist. 877.632.5400, delanolasvegas.com