Save the date for Las Vegas' best January events.

See Sebastian Maniscalco Jan. 13 to 14 at Wynn Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF AEG PRESENTS LAS VEGAS

1/13

Marlon Wayans

The star of White Chicks and the Scary Movie franchise will light up The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for one night only. Laughter awaits. 7 p.m., The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, virginhotelslv.com

1/13-14

Sebastian Maniscalco

Actor and stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Encore Theater to share jokes that draw upon his Italian heritage and family life. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

1/13-14

Mike Epps

Prepare for an evening of laughter as Mike Epps steps into the limelight at The Venetian. Renowned for his sharp wit and unparalleled timing, Epps will deliver a hilarious performance, with additional dates scheduled for May 2024. 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

It's time for "All That Jazz" during Chicago's performances at The Smith Center Jan. 16 to 21. PHOTO BY JEREMY DANIEL

1/16-21

Chicago

As the Broadway musical celebrates its 25th anniversary, there’s no better time to experience the magic of Chicago. Grab your tickets and get ready to be transported to a world of murder, mayhem and music during this limited engagement. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

1/19-20

Chris Tucker

Armed with sharp jokes and pokes, Chris Tucker returns to the Encore Theater with more comedic spirit than ever this January. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

Kylie Minogue returns to the Voltaire Belle de Nuit stage Jan. 19 to 27. PHOTO BY ERIK MELVIN

1/19-27

Kylie Minogue

Australia’s bestselling female artist is gracing the stage at the new Voltaire Belle de Nuit, where her setlist includes 19 fan-favorite tunes performed during this theatrical debut residency. 9:30 p.m., Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, voltairelv.com

1/26-2/3

Styx

Legendary rock band Styx will triumphantly return to the Las Vegas stage with a five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre. With over four decades of music under its belt, expect to hear hits ranging from “Come Sail Away” to “Renegade.” 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

Balanchine & Robbins will dance onto The Smith Center stage Jan. 27 and 28. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SMITH CENTER

1/27-28

Balanchine & Robbins

Explore the brilliance of two iconic choreographers as this ballet performance showcases the distinct styles of each of these influential creators. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

1/30

Black Violin

The Black Violin Experience Tour showcases the two-time Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, fusing classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com