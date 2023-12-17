4 Las Vegas Art Galleries to Know Now

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Lifestyle Feature Guide Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature Features Featured Art Entertainment List - Entertainment Creators Guides

In honor of our annual Arts Issue, we’re paying homage to some of Las Vegas’ greatest galleries. Here are the places to know now.

Artist Richard MacDonald uses a live model to craft his “Nightfall, Half Life” sculpture from clay.

THE ART OF RICHARD MACDONALD

Tucked within the Bellagio Hotel & Casino near Cirque du Soleil’s O theater, The Art of Richard MacDonald brings the California artist’s breathtaking bronze sculptures, paintings, serigraphs and lithographs to life. Through his deft eye and hand, sculptures take on life-like movement, exemplified in “Nightfall, Half Life,” shown above. One of MacDonald’s most iconic creations, the striking female is shrouded in mystery, a nod to the enigmatic experience of day turning to night, a notion also represented in the globe she holds. Perched atop a scythe-shaped moon, the figure represents strength and beauty, from her flowing cloak to her strong stance.

Ghada Amer's "The Heart" sculpture is displayed in front of Yoshitaka Amano's "Sue," "Mimi" and "Momo" paintings (from left) at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art's ICONS of Contemporary Art exhibition. PHOTO BY JENKS IMAGING

BELLAGIO GALLERY OF FINE ART

Inspiration continues inside the Bellagio Hotel & Casino at the property’s signature gallery, where rotating exhibits invite art fans to discover new names and genres. Its latest exhibition, ICONS of Contemporary Art, brings together dynamic and thought-provoking pieces from living artists. Ten visionaries—from the Haas Brothers and Sanford Biggers to Gina Beavers and Sherrie Levine—are highlighted in a microcosmic survey of preeminent art thanks to curator Ralph DeLuca, which will be available for public consumption through March 10, 2024. Stop by the nearby Perrotin Las Vegas boutique to take some of that inspiration home with new prints and editions, Perrotin tomes and artist-designed objects.

Artist Ernie Button's creative look at a glass of Dalwhinnie scotch whisky. PHOTO COURTESY OF FAS44

FAS44



Opened in late January 2022, FAS44 (also known as FreyBoy Art Salon) is a curated art gallery on Dean Martin Drive from collector Michael Frey. Rotating exhibits shine a spotlight on myriad talents, with past displays highlighting the works of photographer Cig Harvey and award-winning cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins. Recently, FAS44 showcased nine unique images by artist Ernie Button in The Art of Whisky, a limited engagement on display from Dec. 7 to 8. Button’s pieces revealed the whimsical patterns on the bottom of near-empty glasses of fine Scotch whisky and are featured his book The Art of Whisky: The Vanishing Spirits of Single Malt Scotch. Go ahead, raise a glass.

Discover artist Slava Ilyayev's "In Between Seasons" (2017) at Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

PARK WEST FINE ART MUSEUM AND GALLERY



Showcasing nearly 1,000 works daily, this dazzling art hub is home to some of the world’s most famous creatives. With two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery offers masterworks by greats, including Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Peter Max and Slava Ilyayev, among many others. Original artwork by Las Vegas native Michael Godard can also be found. Excitingly, Park West is committed to elevating Las Vegas artists through its annual Made in Vegas competition, where local creatives are invited to submit original works to earn a yearlong contract with the gallery. This month, the winner will be revealed, joining past honorees Chris Elliman and Kat Tatz. How’s that for local love?