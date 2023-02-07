Try These 3 Cute, DIY Valentine's Nail Designs By Bellacures

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Who’s ready to fall in love this Valentine’s Day? No, we’re not talking about a hot date. We’re just absolutely gaga for this beautiful nail designs from Bellacures!

The California and Dallas-based salon already stole the show with some sparkly designs perfect for the winter season, and now they’re back to showcase a few romantic styles that can be recreated with just a few colors and tools in your own home.

You don’t have to be a nail wizard to pull these looks off. Some are easier than others, and some require dotting tools or stripers, but Bellacure provides step-by-step instructions for all these perfectly pink and romantically red looks!

Whether you’re going on a hot date this year or not, we’re sure you’ll feel pretty as can be with one of these manicures. Have fun, and happy valentine’s day!

Red and Nude Ombre

Colors Used: OPI Cajun Shrimp, OPI Don’t Bossa Nova Me Around

“Heart eyes: activated. Stunning is truly an understatement when it comes to describing this absolutely kissable mani.

To recreate this nail look, begin by your middle and ring finger with a pale nude polish. If you’re looking to add more color, feel free to change out this nude to a baby pink! After applying two coats of your favorite nude polish, you can begin painting the rest of your nails, with a muted cherry red polish.

Once you’ve applied two coats of this to the rest of your hand, take the same cherry polish on a sponge and dab lightly toward the bottom of the nail bed of your middle finger. You want this ombre to be as gradient as possible so the higher you bring up the color, the lighter the pressure. After you’ve finished this, you’re going to want to repeat this process on your ring finger beginning at the top of the nail bed instead.

Clean any excess polish that may have gotten on your cuticles from the sponge with some acetone. To refresh, and rehydrate the look, apply your favorite topcoat, along with some cuticle oil to restore hydration!”

Polka Dot Pink Heart Design

Colors Used: OPI Mod About You, OPI Suzi Shops & Island Hops, OPI Precisely Pinkish, OPI Go Big or Go Chrome

“Cupid certainly outdid himself this year, as love is not only in the air but in this mani! A simple design with shades of pink, and a dash of glitter—a nail look deserving of all the angel of love’s arrows!

Begin with cuticle care, and filing your nails into an almond shape. If you’re wanting a similar nail length, but can’t achieve the look with the current state of your natural nails, opt for nail enhancements like Gel-X, Gel Builder, and Acrylics. An almond shape is great for nail lovers who are looking for a shape that will elongate the appearance of your fingers, but this design can be achieved no matter what shape you choose!

Once you’ve achieved your desired shape, apply two coats of a sheer, baby pink polish. When this has dried, begin by taking a dotting tool to your ring finger with our three different polish colors. You can interchange these colors in any way you’d like to emulate this chic, polka dot design.

Using the same dotting tool on the rest of your fingers, place two slightly spaced dots of hot pink polish at the base of the nail bed. Using a thin line brush, drag the excess polish from these dots to a center point to make the shape of a heart, and fill in any gaping.

Next, place two dots in a line at the center of the heart using two different polish shades from the polka dot design to tie the look together. As always apply a clear top coat for maximum shine, and finish off with cuticle oil!”

​​Triangle French Tip

Colors Used: Essie Mod Square

“A manicure that is sure to make your Valentine of Galentine swoon! This abstract take on a classic french tip with stunning neon pink details is perfect for everyone’s favorite romantic holiday.

Once you’ve completed your cuticle care, begin by shaping your nails into a rounded almond shape. When you’ve achieved your desired shape, apply a coat of clear base polish.

For this look we opted to let the neon be the star of the show with a clear base coat. However, if this feels a little too naked to you and you’re looking for a little extra pizazz, feel free to use your favorite sheer nude polish as a base instead.

Allow time to dry, and begin on the design by taking a thin brush and applying this dazzling neon in a triangular motion. Start your line a quarter of a way down the nail bed, and drag upwards in a diagonal motion to the center tip of the nail. Repeat this process on the other side of the nail.

Now that your outline is complete, fill in the rest of the tip with your neon polish. To top off the look, apply a top coat for maximum shine, and finish off with some cuticle oil!”

Looking for even more nail art inspiration? Visit Bellacures online and on Instagram, and perhaps check out one of the other awesome nail artists on our list of favorites to follow.