Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Feature, Holiday, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, List - Restaurants, Restaurants, Apple News, Eat, Guides, Hotel Resto, Date Place,

By Carlie Servando and Hannah George By Carlie Servando and Hannah George | | Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Feature, Holiday, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, List - Restaurants, Restaurants, Apple News, Eat, Guides, Hotel Resto, Date Place,

If you’re newly dating, a married couple or anything in between, here are the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas.

Valentine’s Day offerings at Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas; PHOTO BY JOSE SALINAS MEDIA

Ada’s Food + Wine

This Valentine’s Day, take a trip to Tivoli Village for three exquisite holiday offerings for couples. From 5 to 9 p.m., enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu with wine pairings, the option to add on caviar service or specialty imbibing experiences like the Wine Goddess Celestial Sip. Make a reservation here. If your lover is a foodie, opt for all-out opulence with the Chef’s Counter Experience by chef Jackson Stamper, an eight-course tasting menu topped off with top-tier wine pours. Spots are limited—reserve your table here. Get a head start on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Ada's Speed Dating: Sip & Spark Something New With Harvey & Harriet Wines event, open to all looking to meet a special someone or just share good company over wine and charcuterie. Reserve your spot here.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas

Ocean Prime Las Vegas at 63 CityCenter is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a specialty dish and wine pairing. The Chilean sea bass, served with butter-poached lobster, confit fennel, braised carrots, brussel sprout leaves, and seared mushrooms atop a parsnip puree, will be available for order throughout the holiday weekend, and throughout the month, Iconoclast Chardonnay is available for a glass or the bottle. Book your reservation here.

Don’s Prime

Fontainebleau Las Vegas' signature steakhouse is serving up surf and turf this Valentine’s Day. The three-course meal takes diners on a journey through yellowtail tartare, charred rib cap, crab legs, white truffle potatoes and, for dessert, a chiffon cake with rose water Chantilly. Don’t forget the wine pairing! Reservations can be made here.

Mother Wolf

Head to Evan Funke’s acclaimed restaurant this Valentine’s Day for a variety of Italian specialties. Impress your date with the tuna tartare topped with Petrossian caviar or the sizeable Dover sole with the option to add on black truffles, yet plenty of other unique dishes await. Book a table here.

Chéri Rooftop

Celebrate love at new heights as Chéri Rooftop rolls out its decadent brunch specials, where couples can fork into cheesy shrimp and grits or rich filet mignon Benedict, all while taking in the Strip’s mesmerizing views. At night, the French-style cuisine destination will transform into a romantic haven this Feb. 14, serving up a surf and turf special—featuring an eight-ounce filet mignon and butter-poached lobster—and an herbaceous shrimp and scallop risotto. Make a reservation here.

Bramàre



This Valentine’s Day, head to Bramàre, the late-night Italian destination open until 1 a.m., for fresh oysters, decadent pasta, artisan pizza and plenty of housemade cocktails. To toast to the special occasion, enjoy a complimentary glass of Champagne. How’s that for amore? Make the reservation here.

Barry’s Downtown Prime

Savor the celebration with a Valentine’s Day specialty prix fixe menu by renowned chef Barry Dakake at Barry’s Downtown Prime. At this Circa Resort & Casino restaurant, every dish on the limited-time menu tells a story of exceptional flavor, from the rich and velvety black truffle risotto to the chilled seafood platter. Red velvet cheesecake ends the evening on a sweet note. Find a table here.



Un Cuore di Cioccolato dessert will be served during Valentine's Day at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca; PHOTO COURTESY OF KG COLLECTIVE

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino’s beloved restaurant is hosting Valentine’s Day for the ladies and for couples with two festive offerings. Convene with your besties from 4 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 13 to enjoy $25 bottomless rosé, wine and house spirits while you customize trucker hats from Patch Bar and get linked with permanent jewelry from Bonded Las Vegas. Then, turn up the heat on Feb. 14 from 4 to 10 p.m. when a specially curated menu will be available. Highlights include lobster arancini, a duo of roasted branzino and basil-crusted veal tenderloin, and a chocolate heart filled with passion fruit, chocolate and coconut bonbon served with mixed berries. Reserve your spot here.

Catch Las Vegas

Step into the lush gardens of the luxurious Catch at ARIA Resort & Casino, where a stunning floral display surrounds you, captivating your senses with vibrant colors and delicate fragrances. Indulge in fresh seafood and standout dishes, including the indulgent truffle sashimi. Each bite, perfectly crafted and bursting with bold, fresh flavors, ensures an unforgettable dining experience. Reservations can be made here.

Swingers Las Vegas

From Feb. 12-16, engage in a little bit of friendly competition. At Swingers Las Vegas within the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, book the “Ultimate Date Night Package” for two, which includes one round of crazy golf, carnival game credits, gourmet street food, reserved seating and two cocktail vouchers for speciality drinks like the Pink Skies with Mount Gay Black Barrel, Cointreau and strawberry syrup or the Rosé Supernova featuring Tanqueray Gin and Hampton Water Rosé. Are you ready for the par-fect match?

Easy’s Cocktail Lounge

Exclusively for the girls, Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino is celebrating Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13. Dance the night away to classic hits by local favorite Jan Jan and the Gentlemen while sipping a signature cocktail or treat the table to a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut. Book your table here.

Love Struck Cocktail from Flight Club Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF FLIGHT CLUB LAS VEGAS



Flight Club Las Vegas

This Valentine’s Day, Flight Club Las Vegas is pouring a specialty “Love Struck” cocktail featuring a refreshing blend of gin, Aperol, grapefruit and rose vodka, apple-rose syrup and egg whites—topped with candy wafer hearts. Cheers!

Wally’s Wine & Spirits

Wine and dine this Valentine’s Day at Wally’s Wine & Spirits within Resorts World Las Vegas. With a holiday-themed menu, savor a multi-course meal of cheese and charcuterie, Hudson Valley foie gras, squid ink pasta and many more decadent delicacies. For dessert, choose between apple tarte tatin or a raspberry and chocolate pot de creme.

Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish

Head to Durango Casino & Resort this Valentine’s Day for an exclusive menu for two. Indulge in dayboat scallops in rich parsnip purée and a 20-ounce Chateaubriand ala Rossini, perfect for sharing, before ending on a sweet note of chocolate hearts, served with Champagne sorbet.

Eight Lounge

Eight Lounge, the award-winning cigar and cocktail spot at Resorts World Las Vegas, presents the Lover’s Retreat—a Montecristo White Label cigar, Möet Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne and a charcuterie board to set the mood. For a group celebration, the Friends A-Flame package offers four Drew Estate Undercrown Shade cigars with a bottle of Belvedere Vodka or two bottles of Möet Chandon Brut Champagne. It’s the perfect setting for a smokin’ hot night in Sin City. For reservations, click here.

Ethel M Chocolates will host its 11th Annual Lights of Love experience this Valentine’s Day; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Ethel M Chocolates 11th Annual Lights of Love

From Feb. 7 to 17, Ethel M Chocolates invites you to indulge in a heartwarming love experience. Savor its rich, decadent chocolates through exclusive tasting options, crafted to delight your sweet tooth. As you explore the beauty of the on-site cactus gardens, discover a mesmerizing display of over 500,000 red, purple and pink lights, creating a magical atmosphere for a romantic stroll. The $3 ticket fee will benefit Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada, making your visit a treat for both the senses and the heart.

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge

Which Sex and the City character are you? Find out at Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 13, where you can sip on exclusive, limited-edition cocktails, including the Carrie Cosmopolitan, the Dirty Samantha, the Charlotte Blush Martini and more. Channel your inner SATC diva and dance the night away just like the fierce foursome. If you’re Valentine’s Day for that special someone, make it unforgettable with the Cupid's Kiss Special—an amazing cocktail featuring Belvedere vodka, creme de cacao, Chambord and muddled strawberries for a treat that’s as sweet as your romance. Grab your reservations here.

Komodo Las Vegas

Immerse yourself in an elevated Japanese experience at Komodo at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where the vibrant red restaurant sets the stage for a feast that will awaken your senses. Indulge in the colorful omakase platter—a multi-course sushi journey highlighting the freshest tastes of the sea with every bite. Book your reservation for two here.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

Nestled within Wynn Las Vegas, La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway will host your romantic evening for two with two featured dishes—one for each of you! For the pasta lover, the bucatini with roasted garlic, chili and Parmigiano is calling your name. The Dover sole—plated with roasted heirloom cauliflower, capers and grapes—is both fresh and satisfying. Toast to the evening with the Ketel One grapefruit-spiked Roses are Red cocktail, made with dashes of hibiscus, Morita chili and rose syrup.

Legacy Club

As the iconic Cyndi Lauper once said, “Girls just wanna have fun!” Celebrate Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13 at Circa Resort & Casino’s Legacy Club with exclusive bottle service specials and plenty of photo ops. If you’ve reserved Valentine’s Day for someone special, there’s still room for romance, with DJs spinning the night away as you indulge in sweet chocolate-dipped strawberries. Whether you’re with your besties or your better half, it’s the perfect evening of celebration, flavor and unforgettable memories. Find a reservation on the Legacy Club website here.

Janet Jackson will continue her residency with performances during Valentine’s Day weekend; PHOTO COURTESY OF AEG PRESENTS

Live Performances

As the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas’ striking shows add a bit of excitement to Valentine’s Day. Whether you and your significant other are looking for a relaxing evening serenaded by sweet sound or are headed out with friends for a swoon-worthy performance, here’s what’s playing on Valentine’s Day in Sin City:

Melody Sweets' All My Loving

Kick Valentine’s Day off early by watching Melody Sweets live on stage on Feb. 8 at The Smith Center, featuring a performance of lighthearted humor and sultry burlesque. The show, described as sweetness with a bit of spice, will begin promptly at 8 p.m. “Whether you’re madly in love, casually in love or just love a good time, this show is for lovers… and your lover’s lovers!” quips Sweets.

Mijo Modern Mexican

Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience this Valentine’s Day at Mijo Modern Mexican restaurant, nestled within Durango Casino & Resort. Indulge in the luxurious flavors of butter-poached lobster, exceptionally paired with grilled street corn risotto. Complement this decadent dish with the perfect balance of sweet and zesty cocktails and margaritas, creating a celebration of flavor that’s as unforgettable as your special night. Reservations can be made here.

Prime Steakhouse

Missed your flight to Paris? No problem—head to Prime Steakhouse at the Bellagio Resort & Casino for a taste of romance. Enjoy stunning views of the iconic fountain show, with the shimmering lights of the Paris Las Vegas Eiffel Tower replica in the distance. Savor decadent dishes, like melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon and chilled shellfish platter. Reservations are available here.

Qua Baths & Spa

Relax and unwind at the award-winning Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace, where a menu of couples’ treatments offers quality time for you and your loved one. Don’t miss the Couples Bliss Retreat, a 100-minute pampering experience featuring a full-body exfoliation, your choice of a hand and foot treatment or a hot oil scalp massage, a private shower for two, and a hydrating body massage. Learn more about the spa’s offerings for two here.

Rouge Room

Gather the gals and head to Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa’s Galentine’s Day soiree on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. The evening will offer limited-time $18 cocktails spiked with Aspen vodka, including the Cotton Candy Martini, Love Potion Martini and a classic espresso martini. Make a reservation here.

Top of the World

The STRAT, Hotel, Casino and Tower is taking Valentine’s Day to new heights—800 feet, to be exact. At the Top of the World restaurant, book a reservation between Feb. 14 and 16 to savor the specialty holiday menu, featuring seared diver scallops and ravioli fruits de mer with shrimp, scallops and lobster. While fighting over the last strawberry or mint marshmallow to dunk into the decadent dark chocolate fondue, toast with a glass of top-shelf Champagne to love in Las Vegas. For reservations, click here.

Vegas Balloon Rides

A quick getaway from the city will leave you speechless once you see the desert landscapes of the Mojave Desert. Fly high with Vegas Balloon Rides, which provides a 360-degree view of the sunrise in breathtaking hues of pink, orange and gold. The stunning glow is a moment you’ll want to savor, especially with your special someone, as you drift peacefully above the desert, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Book your private flight here.

Wynn Las Vegas Connoisseur Series

Get hands-on this Valentine’s Day at Wynn Las Vegas with two themed courses. The Valentine’s Sweets for the Sweet class on Feb. 13 will take place at SW Steakhouse, where executive pastry chef Michael Outlaw will teach guests how to craft delectable desserts with a tasting to follow. On Feb. 14, Delilah will host a Champagne Connoisseur course led by Wynn’s wine manager, Jeffrey Eichelberger and Delilah’s sommelier Christie Norman. Have your glasses ready as attendees will taste sparkling wines from Champagne to cava to prosecco. Book now by calling 702.770.7070 or by emailing [email protected].