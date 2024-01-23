By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Holiday Guide Lifestyle Feature Food and Drink Feature Culture Feature Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink List - Restaurants Restaurants Eat Guides Hotel Resto Date Place

If you're newly dating, a married couple or anything in between, here are the best ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Las Vegas.

Dry ice brings the Berries and Bubbles cocktail to life at Ocean Prime. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime prepares the perfect dinner date this Valentine’s Day, adding a touch of indulgence to the occasion. The restaurant’s cutting-edge culinary team will offer a Valentine's Day special of broiled Chilean sea bass with Maine lobster ravioli in a lemon Parmesan beurre blanc sauce served with asparagus, pea shoots and Calabrian chili oil. For those interested in popping the question or surprising their loved ones, tap Ocean Prime's special occasion experts at 702.529.4770.

Feel the magic of the night at Chéri Rooftop Lounge with the 143 cocktail. PHOTO BY SABIN ORR

Chéri Rooftop Lounge

Reach new heights this Valentine’s Day at Chéri Rooftop Lounge under the iconic Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas. With stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip, Chéri Rooftop offers the perfect romantic setting for couples looking to celebrate the holiday. From Feb. 11 to 17, guests can enjoy signature themed cocktails, including the Love Potion, the 143 and the Devil’s Smoke, and book a VIP table experience for two. For $250 per couple, Chéri Rooftop's intimate VIP table experience includes a premium bottle of Champagne, engraved Champagne flutes, chocolate-covered strawberries and a rose petal-adorned table. How sweet!

Bar Zazu

Indulge like never before at Bar Zazu at Resorts World Las Vegas, which is upping its love game with an exclusive tasting menu on Valentine’s Day from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu features an array of mouthwatering dishes, including charred Spanish octopus, Osetra caviar, chicken confit, filet mignon and lobster mac and cheese. Save room for dessert—the raspberry chocolate torte or pistachio mousse will end the evening on a sweet note. Make the night a staycation by booking the Month of Love package at Resorts World (available through Feb. 27), which scores you up to 20% off your stay. Then, sit back and relax at Awana Spa, where February's Couple's Delight package includes two 90-minute customized massages, complimentary Champagne and rose-gold eye masks.

The radiant interior of Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca; PHOTO BY JOE JANET

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Executive chef Alessandro Capuano has created a decadent a la carte Valentine's Day meal for couples to fall in love with, including appetizers like fried gnocchi and lobster arancini. Scallops and an indulgent heart-shaped beet risotto are best washed down with the restaurant’s world-class wine pairings, proving that pasta is the way to everyone’s heart. Couples will undoubtedly witness a love-at-first-bite sensation with this incredible special at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson.

Vic’s Las Vegas

Hit all the right notes this Valentine’s Day at Vic’s Las Vegas, the brainchild of Porchlight Hospitality. While indulging in the special signature cioppino and other palatable plates, diners will be serenaded with live jazz performances by the Las Vegas Academy Quartet. Bottomless bubbly will be available throughout the evening on Feb. 14, adding romance and flair to the Sin City air.

Valentine's Day offerings at Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas; PHOTO BY JOSE SALINAS MEDIA

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge

Two is always better than one, and the posh Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas is providing locals with two Valentine’s Day specials on Feb. 13 and 14. The lounge offers a special and unique experience for those looking to celebrate the most romantic evening of the year, including discounted bottles of Lallier’s R.018 brut, Moët & Chandon’s Nectar Imperial rosé and Veuve Clicquot’s rosé. The shareable Champagne Bubble Bath or Get Out and Dance are the perfect offers if you're more into Galentine's than Valentine's.

Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant by Chef Shaun Hergatt

There are plenty of fish in the sea and on your plate at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant in Resorts World Las Vegas. Chef Shaun Hergatt has curated a special prix-fixe menu to celebrate the holiday of love. Guests can enjoy a sumptuous four-course meal, where pomme soufflé, Australian wagyu beef and spaghetti Pomodoro are the show’s stars.

Waldorf Astoria Spa



At the intersection of luxury and relaxation, Waldorf Astoria Spa has established itself as an R&R oasis. Throughout February, the spa will offer two unique treatments for Romance Month. The Love Letter Couples Experience includes a personalized massage, hydrotherapy bath and a rose quartz-infused collagen face mask. The Love Letter couples' mani-pedi offers a relaxing manicure and pedicure experience accompanied by a hydrating face mask and gourmet chocolate-covered strawberries, making this the most romantic escape from the bright lights of Sin City.

ONE Steakhouse

Feel the love at ONE Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, where the intimate hot spot will offer specials just for Valentine's Day. Order the rum-spiked ONE Love cocktail in ONE's beautiful lounge, punctuated by sparkling LED chandelier, then sit down for a beautiful dinner featuring Dover sole with capers, asparagus and fresh lemon. Savor every moment this Valentine’s Day at ONE Steakhouse.

Bubbles & Bites at Lakeside

On Feb. 13 at 2 p.m., head to Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas for an exclusive tasting experience at Bubbles & Bites, where couples can indulge in various sparkling wines from around the world. Spearheaded by Wynn’s Executive Director of Wine Brian Weitzman and Wine Manager Jeffrey Eichelberger, the class will pair Champagne, prosecco, cava and more with a selection of small bites—the perfect way to toast the holiday.

Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish

Nicco’s Prime Cuts and Fresh Fish at the new Durango Casino & Resort has everything needed to fulfill seafood and date-night cravings. The upscale eatery will feature a three-course delectable dinner for Valentine's Day. Seared dayboat scallops, chateaubriand ala rossini for two, and his and hers melt-away chocolate hearts prove that every bite at Nicco’s Prime Cuts and Fresh Fish showcases quality ingredients and culinary artistry—there’s no catch.

Don’s Prime

Experience Don’s Prime, the signature steakhouse at Fontainebleau Las Vegas named for Fontainebleau Development CEO and chairman Jeffrey Soffer’s father, Don. Immerse yourself in a sanctuary of midcentury glamour, where the finest steaks, pre-prohibition cocktails and exquisite wines await. Three distinct dining rooms and a gilded lounge area await patrons. Feel the love in the ravishing red room accented with beautiful blooms.