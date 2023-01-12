How To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature

If you're newly dating, a married couple or anything in between, here are the best ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Las Vegas.

Carbone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carbone Las Vegas (@carbone_lv)

The brainchild of restaurateurs Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick, Carbone charms with spectacular cuisine and an ambiance that will have sparks flying. With a range of decadent Italian dishes, the menu speaks everyone’s love language with options ranging from spicy rigatoni and lobster fra diavolo to veal parmesan and octopus pizzaiolo. And since sharing is caring, don’t miss the prime porterhouse for two, grilled on charcoal, that is sure to make this date night one to remember. 702.590.2663, aria.mgmresorts.com

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eiffel Tower Restaurant (@eiffeltowerrestaurant)

While skipping town to France may not be on the calendar this month, Paris Las Vegas’ Eiffel Tower Restaurant delivers the romance of the City of Lights to the Las Vegas Strip. Enjoy a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu, curated by proprietor chef Jean Joho, this Feb. 14. Zip up to the Eiffel Tower viewing deck after dinner to admire the view of the Bellagio fountains as you toast your special someone. 702.948.6937, eiffeltowerrestaurant.com

Joël Robuchon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joël Robuchon Restaurant (@joelrobuchon.lasvegas)

Diners can expect nothing less than excellence from this three Michelin-starred French bistro, located at MGM Grand Las Vegas. The 16-course degustation menu–best served on the intimate Parisian terrace or in the romantic aperitif lounge–features Robuchon’s renditions of traditional French dishes. The selection includes le caviar, le jambon and le foie gras, and we’re here for it. Now, that’s amore! 702.891.7358, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

Lakeside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulo Orendain (@paulorendain)

There are plenty of fish in the sea–and on your plate–at Lakeside, where your elegant dinner comes with a show. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Lake of Dreams, this Wynn Las Vegas dining outpost invites guests to indulge in fare by chef David Middleton. Expect line-caught sustainable seafood, including oven-roasted lobster and king crab, which are sure to make waves this Feb. 14. Splashy! 702.770.3310, wynnlasvegas.com

Le Cirque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Cirque Restaurant LV (@lecirquelv)

With two Michelin stars and a AAA five-diamond rating, Le Cirque holds a special spot in every gourmand’s heart. Open Thursday through Sunday—and on Valentine’s Day—the French favorite is helmed by chef Dameon Evers, an alum of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Beverly Hills, Gordon Ramsay’s namesake eatery in West Hollywood and Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak. Couples can choose from a five- or eight-course tasting menu teamed with primo views of the Bellagio fountains. Uncork an evening of love by opting for the in-house sommelier’s curated wine pairings with your tasting menu—we’ll toast to that. 702.693.8100, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Picasso