14 Sensual Cocktail Recipes for a Spirited Valentine's Day

By: Serena Napolitano, Kat Bein By: Serena Napolitano, Kat Bein | January 24, 2023 | Food & Drink
Say cheers this Valentine's Day with cocktails that will make you feel all the love. Warm colors, rose petals, and sweet tastes like cacao and cinnamon will bring all the heart eyes with one sip.
If you're having a comfy night in, you can still bring the elegance and romance with a cocktail that makes you feel celebrated.
Try these easy cocktail recipes for Valentine's Day to spice up your romantic weekend.
This recipe from the creative minds at Society Café in New York City is perfect for the lover who loves mezcal.
Ingredients:
Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Stir with a bar spoon for 30 seconds to incorporate flavors. Strain drink into chilled martini glass.Garnish with orange peel on the rim.
This recipe from Divine Chocolate serves two people, which is very romantic to begin with. Add warm chocolate, spices and whiskey to the mix, and you’ve got one seriously smokin’ sip.
Ingredients:
Hot Chocolate
Whipped Cream
Directions: In a medium bowl, beat the cream, maple syrup and cinnamon on medium-high speed until stiff. Set aside. In a medium saucepan, bring milk to a bare simmer. Take off the heat and whisk in the Divine Chocolate drinking chocolate, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, allspice and salt until completely dissolved and smooth. Divide between 2 heated mugs. Add 1 oz of Fireball Whiskey to each mug. Top with whipped cream. Refrigerate any remaining whipped cream in an airtight container.
This sparkling treat from Código 1530 uses a rose-colored expression of tequila and strawberries to add a bit of sweetness, though the lemon juice brings brightness to match the Mexican spirit.
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine purée, juice, triple sec and tequila into a shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice. Pour over sparkling wine and garnish.
This decadent drink puts a romantic twist on the classic whiskey sour, using Woodford Reserve’s fine Kentucky bourbon, Chambord or raspberry syrup. Pair it with Woodford Reserve’s special assorted chocolates, created in partnership with John Kelly Chocolate for the Valentine’s season.
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, shake, and double strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with three skewered raspberries.
Empress 1908 Gin pairs its spirit with cherry juice, sparkling rosé and bitters to create a sophisticated, rose-flavored toast.
Ingredients:
Directions: Place the cherry candy hearts on a plate lined with parchment paper and set in the freezer for 4 hours or until frozen. Then, place the frozen cherry hearts into a serving glass, acting as ice cubes to chill the drink. Add the cherry juice, rose bitters, and Empress 1908 Gin into a glass, mixing to combine. Pour over the chilled candy hearts, then top with rosé sparkling wine before serving!
If you’re looking for something a little less red in your Valentine’s cocktail, this sweet twist on the classic gimlet from Oxley Gin is perfect for a cozy winter evening curled up with your favorite cutie.
Ingredients:
Directions: For a seasonal twist on the gimlet, stir Oxley gin and clementine or green tea cordial over ice, then strain. Serve in a small wine glass or goblet, and garnish with dried orange blossom.
If you can't stay in an Irish castle, you might as well drink like one. Kilkea Castle Food and Beverage Manager Dawid Smietana, Kilkea's Lovin’ Sin is a combination of sweet and sour flavors that will give a delightful jump for your taste buds. Finish the cocktail off with a crisp finish of Prosecco, and a romantic garnish of rose petals and caviar.
Ingredients
Directions
Prepare a Boston Shaker with ice and have the ingredients on hand. Add the gin and syrup into the shaker, and stir. Add both lime and cranberry juice to the shaker. Add six ice cubes to the contents of the shaker. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain the contents of the Boston Shaker into your chosen glass. Top up with prosecco, garnish with a flower petal with a bit of caviar inside, and enjoy!
This recipe comes from the Sushisamba's Tree Bar and Lounge in Las Vegas. This colorful cocktail is a perfect addition to your night, but it's also fun to look at!
Ingredients
Directions
Pour the first five ingredients into a shaker, and churn with half-crushed ice. Pour into a highball or Collins glass and top with the remaining crushed ice. Garnish with Shiso leaf and a drizzle of crème de cassis.
If you're looking for a cocktail on the sweet and tangy side, this favorite from rock icon Sammy Hagar is for you. Made with Hagar's Redhead rum, lime and tangerine juice, it will bring pizazz to your Valentine's Day cheers. With a sweet rim of cinnamon and sugar, it keeps getting better and better.
Ingredients
Directions
Splash vanilla extract onto a plate, then wet the rim of a martini glass. Rim the martini glass with equal parts cinnamon and sugar, and a bit of nutmeg. Add ingredients to a shaker and shake with ice. Pour straight up into your rimmed martini glass. Sip and enjoy!
Tres Generaciones created this simple and quick cocktail that can easily be turned into a double. This deep, cherry red drink is a great addition to your romantic night, perfect for that obligatory cocktail Instagram post.
Ingredients
Directions
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice, and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with an Amarena cherry.
From Montelobos Mezcal, this vibrant cocktail is a must. Frozen strawberries and prosecco will bring a nice boost to your romantic night.
Ingredients
Directions
To make the strawberry syrup, reduce a cup of frozen strawberries with a cup of water and a cup of sugar. Bring to a simmer until the flavor is rich. Strain out solids and place syrup in a bottle. Refrigerate until cool. Combine cocktail ingredients in a tin, add ice and shake. Strain into a wine glass or champagne flute, then top with prosecco. Garnish with a strawberry.
The Harper will become your new favorite cocktail as it impresses both in taste and in looks. With the tangy taste of lemon and pineapple juice, it brings an addictive flavor that will keep you wanting more after each sip. This one comes courtesy of Harper Bourbon.
Ingredients
Directions
Combine all ingredients with I.W. Harper Bourbon in a shaker tin. Shake and double-strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel and grated nutmeg
Shake it up and try this hot cocktail that will make you feel all warm and loved. Twisting one of our childhood favorites with Talisker scotch whiskey is a tasty and sweet addition to your comfy Valentine's night in.
Ingredients
Directions
Combine ingredients and heat in a saucepan until simmering. Pour into a mug and garnish with marshmallows and nutmeg.
This fizzy cocktail by Baileys brings all the sweetness to a fun Valentine's Day cocktail. With your own choice of seltzer, you can bring your own twist to the blackberry and Baileys taste.
Ingredients
Directions
Add all ingredients except seltzer in a shaker, and shake with ice. Strain into a Collins glass, and top with seltzer. Garnish with blackberries, and serve.
Now that you're ready to say "cheers" with your favorite parnter, spice things up a little more with something beautiful from our list of favorite luxury lingerie designers.
Photography by: Courtesy of Society Café; Courtesy of Divine Chocolate; Courtesy of Codigo 1530; Courtesy of Woodford Reserve; Courtesy of Empress 1908 Gin; Courtesy of Oxley Gin; Courtesy of; Courtesy of Kilkea Castle; Tree Bar and Lounge; Sammy Hagar's Readhead Rum; Tres Generaciones; Montelobos Mezcal; I.W. Harper Bourbon; Talisker Whiskey; Baileys