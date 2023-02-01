Secure A Valentine's Day Reservation at These Romantic Las Vegas Restaurants

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Migration



Carbone’s stunning dining room turns up the romance at ARIA Resort & Casino.

All you need is love—and a reservation—at these romantic Las Vegas restaurants this Valentine’s Day.

Carbone

The brainchild of restaurateurs Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick, Carbone at ARIA Resort & Casino charms with spectacular cuisine and an ambiance that will have sparks flying. With a range of decadent Italian dishes, the menu speaks everyone’s love language with options ranging from spicy rigatoni and lobster fra diavolo to veal Parmesan and octopus pizzaiolo. And since sharing is caring, don’t miss the prime porterhouse for two, grilled on charcoal, that is sure to make this date night one to remember. 702.590.2663, aria.mgmresorts.com

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

While skipping town to France may not be on the calendar this month, Paris Las Vegas’ Eiffel Tower Restaurant delivers the romance of the City of Lights to the Las Vegas Strip. Enjoy a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu, curated by proprietor chef Jean Joho, this Feb. 14. Zip up to the Eiffel Tower viewing deck after dinner to admire the view of the Bellagio fountains as you toast your special someone. 702.948.6937, eiffeltowerrestaurant.com

Joël Robuchon

Diners can expect nothing less than excellence from this three- Michelin-starred French bistro, located at MGM Grand Las Vegas. The 16-course degustation menu— best served on the intimate Parisian terrace or in the romantic aperitif lounge—features Robuchon’s renditions of traditional French dishes. The selection includes le caviar, le jambon and le foie gras, and we’re here for it. That’s amore! 702.891.7358, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

Lakeside

There are plenty of fish in the sea— and on your plate—at Lakeside, where your elegant dinner comes with a show. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Lake of Dreams, this Wynn Las Vegas dining outpost invites guests to indulge in fare by chef David Middleton. Expect line-caught sustainable seafood, including oven-roasted lobster and king crab, which are sure to make waves this Valentine’s Day. Splashy! 702.770.3310, wynnlasvegas.com



Dine with a view of the Bellagio fountains at Eiffel Tower Restaurant

Le Cirque

With two Michelin stars and a AAA five-diamond rating, Le Cirque holds a special spot in every gourmand’s heart. Open Thursday through Sunday—and on Valentine’s Day—the French favorite is helmed by chef Dameon Evers, an alum of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Beverly Hills, Gordon Ramsay’s namesake eatery in West Hollywood and Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak. Couples can choose from a five- or eight-course tasting menu teamed with primo views of the Bellagio fountains. Uncork an evening of love by opting for the in-house sommelier’s curated wine pairings with your tasting menu— we’ll toast to that. 702.693.8100, bellagio.mgmresorts.com



decadent caviar dishes await at Le Cirque

Picasso

Romance is in the air in Sin City, especially at Bellagio’s Picasso. Chef Julian Serrano has curated the ultimate five-course Spanish- and French-inspired menu for up to 16 tables to enjoy while admiring the splashy Bellagio fountains. While vegans can indulge in the roasted mushroom and onion truffle tart, meat aficionados will have a hard time deciding between the Japanese wagyu filet mignon or prime petit filet mignon for their main course. 702.693.8105, bellagio.mgmresorts.com



decadent caviar dishes await at Joël Robuchon.

Scarpetta

Celebrate your burning love at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Scarpetta with its scrumptious special, The Chef’s Table. This culinary experience includes an intimate six-course flavor adventure for up to six guests, led by chef de cuisine Michael Vitangeli. Savor every moment with generations-old Italian recipes, including homemade burrata with prosciutto and roasted bell peppers, porchetta dripping in apple mustard, and decadent cannolis for dessert. 702.698.7960, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com