Search Our Site

Usher To Perform At The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | September 24, 2023 | Culture Entertainment

Usher

Yeah!

The NFL announced that Usher will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show in Las Vegas in 2024.

"USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW," the NFL posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.


Tags: usher Denise Warner Apple News

Photography by: Neil Rasmus, BFA.com