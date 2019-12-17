Yeah! Get Your Tickets for Usher's Debut Vegas Residency this Summer

Save the date—eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Usher will head to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for his debut Las Vegas residency July 16, 2021. With tickets on sale now, the 4,300-seat, intimate showcase will allow fans to experience the full range of Usher’s 20-year catalog, from 1994’s “Nice & Slow” to 2020’s “Bad Habits.” “I have missed performing for my fans live, and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” says Usher. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”
Photography by: Photographed by Kurt Iswarienko