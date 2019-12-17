At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Yeah! Get Your Tickets for Usher's Debut Vegas Residency this Summer

Allison Mitchell | November 4, 2020 | Lifestyle

Save the date—eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Usher will head to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for his debut Las Vegas residency July 16, 2021. With tickets on sale now, the 4,300-seat, intimate showcase will allow fans to experience the full range of Usher’s 20-year catalog, from 1994’s “Nice & Slow” to 2020’s “Bad Habits.” “I have missed performing for my fans live, and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” says Usher. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

Tags: music residency caesars palace concert concerts caesars vegas music caesars entertainment music vegas musicians vegas musicians usher colosseum at caesars palace musician vegas concerts Las Vegas residency

Photography by: Photographed by Kurt Iswarienko

